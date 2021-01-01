Infinix hot 11s specifications leaked: Infinix hot 11s features leaked before launch, did you see? The screens will be raised on September 17 – Find out the details of the upcoming smartphones in India in September

Handset maker Infinix will launch its latest smartphone Infinix Hot 11S on September 17. Now that the features of this upcoming Infinix mobile phone have been leaked before the official launch, the phone will be an upgraded version of the company’s Infinix Hot 10S. Let us know about the leaked specifications of Infinix Hot 11S.

Infinix Hot 11S Specifications (Leaked)

According to leaks, this Infinix phone will use a 6.82-inch full-HD display, the Mediatek G88 SoC, for speed and multitasking. Currently, information related to RAM has not been revealed, let us recall that this will be the second phone with chipset in the Indian market.

Also read-Bring home the Google Nest Mini at the price of a toffee, it will be yours for only 1 rupee, check out this amazing offer

There is already Redmi 10 Prime in the market which has been launched some time ago. Speaking of the camera, the rear panel has three rear cameras for photography, a 50 megapixel triple rear camera setup and will have a 5000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Also read-Rain of benefits! Disney + Hotstar Free with 3GB data per day and Rs 499, plan below Rs 500

Price of Infinix Hot 11S in India (Expected)

The upcoming Infinix mobile phone is expected to cost less than Rs 15,000 in India, in this segment it can compete with the Redmi 10 Prime launched by Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi.

See full details