Infinix Inbook X1 laptop with 65W fast charging will be launched on December 8, will compete with HP DELL and Asus

Chinese smartphone maker Infinix is ​​now ready to bring laptops. The company has announced its new device. The Infinix Inbook X1 laptop, which comes with Intel’s Core processor, will be launched in India on December 8. After launching, this laptop will be available for purchase on Flipkart. It will also have 65W fast charging support.

These facilities will be

It also comes with several new features such as a physical privacy switch to turn the mic and camera on and off directly from the motherboard. There is a backlit camera, NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD storage, a fingerprint sensor. Information about its price has not been given, but considering its features, it can be considered a good-priced laptop.

Specification

The InBook X1 laptop will sport a 14-inch IPS display with a peak brightness of 330 nits. Intel Core i3, i5, and i7 are being given in the laptop, it will have up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. The laptop has LPDDR4X RAM. The Infinix Inbook X1 laptop packs a 55Whr battery that supports 65W fast charging. The laptop weighs just 1.48 kg. The laptop comes with two USB Type C ports, two USB 3.0 ports, a USB 2.0 port, a microSD card slot, an HDMI port, Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth v5.1.

There will be collision with these laptops

It is believed that this laptop will compete with the laptops of HP, Dell and Asus. Dell 14 (2021) i3 which comes with touch screen and has 8 GB RAM and 512 GB storage. This is a stylish design foldable laptop, which is priced at Rs 62,999. On the other hand, HP’s DA0070TX laptop comes with eight GB RAM and 1 TB storage and costs Rs 49,279. Asus VivoBook K15 OLED laptop comes with 8 GB RAM and 1 TB storage and can be purchased for Rs 46,499.