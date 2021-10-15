Infinix Note 11 with strong battery and 64MP camera, entry of Infinix Note 11 Pro, stylish to look at

Infinix Note 11 and Infinix Note 11 Pro have entered many countries including India. Its strength is high processor, great camera, powerful battery. Which has been launched in the variant of 8 GB RAM. These phones are powered by the latest MediaTek Helio G96 SoC processor. Infinix Note 11 Pro has a 6.95-inch full-HD + IPS LCD display. Also, its 5,000mAh battery comes with 33W SuperCharge fast charging.

price of these phones in india

The prices of Infinix Note 11 and Infinix Note 11 Pro have not been disclosed yet. But it is believed that both these variants of Infinix will be available in the budget only. Note 11 Pro comes with Celestial Snow, Glacier Green and Graphite Black color options. Whereas Infinix Note 11 Pro offers Haze Green, Mist Blue and Mithril Gray color options. These color options make both these variants stylish.

RAM Extend Feature

Both the Infinix smartphones support dual-SIM (Nano) card setup and run Android 11-based XOS 10. MicroSD card can be expanded up to 2TB. It also comes with a RAM expandable feature, which allows the phone to expand up to 11GB of 8GB of RAM.

camera

Infinix Note 11 Pro has a triple rear camera with 64-megapixel primary sensor. With this, 13MP telephoto lens and 2 MP bokeh lens are available. While the Infinix Note 11 has a 2-megapixel telephoto lens with a 50-megapixel primary sensor. Both the Note variants come with a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

also characteristic

Infinix Note 11 series smartphones are being described as gaming devices. These have dual speakers with DTS surround sound. Infinix Note 11 series uses a supercool system to manage the temperature. The Infinix Note 11 Pro supports 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth, USB Type-C port, USB OTG and a 3.5mm headphone jack. right there in