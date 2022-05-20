Infinix Note 12 Turbo Infinix Note 12 Launch Price 11999 rupees in India Price Specifications features – Infinix Note 12 Turbo, Infinix Note 12 launched in India, the price is low and the features are strong

(*12*)Infinix has launched two new smartphones of Note 12 collection in India. The corporate has lifted the curtain from Infinix Note 12 Turbo and Infinix Note 12. The Note 12 Collection Physician Unusual comes in a particular printed printed field. Features similar to AMOLED display screen, 5000mAh battery and 33W quick charging assist are accessible in the Infinix Note 12 collection.

(*12*)Infinix Note 12 Turbo, Infinix Note 12 Price

The price of 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant of Infinix Note 12 Turbo is Rs 14,999. At the similar time, the price of 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant of the customary variant is Rs 11,999 whereas the price of 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant is Rs 12,999. Note 12 Turbo smartphone will begin on Might 27 whereas the sale of Note 12 will begin from Might 28. The sale of the telephones will begin on Flipkart. Throughout the sale, the handset may be availed with an Axis Financial institution card with a reduction of Rs.1000. Other than this, there is additionally the choice of no-price EMI.

(*12*)Infinix Note 12 Turbo: Specifications

Infinix Note 12 Turbo affords features like 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED show, 92 % display screen-to-physique ratio, 60Hz refresh price display screen and 180Hz contact sampling price. Corning Gorilla Glass 3 has been given for display screen safety. MediaTek Helio G96 processor has been given in the machine. RAM is 8 GB whereas there is an choice of 128 GB for storage.

(*12*)Speaking about the digicam, the machine has a triple digicam setup on the rear. The aperture F / 1.6 main sensor is accessible in the cellphone. 16 megapixel selfie digicam is accessible in the handset. The Note 12 Turbo is backed by a 5000mAh battery that provides features like 33W Kind-C quick charging. Android 12 based mostly XOS 10.6 has been given in the cellphone. Fingerprint scanner is accessible on the fringe of the cellphone.

(*12*)Infinix Note 12 Specifications

MediaTek Helio G88 processor has been given in Infinix Note 12. The handset comes with Android 11 based mostly XOS 10. The corporate says that the cellphone will get Android 12 replace in August. The handset has 6 GB RAM and 128 GB inbuilt storage.