Infinix Note 12 VIP launched with 108MP camera infinix note 12 g96 price specifications features – Will hit the market! Infinix Note 12 VIP with 108 megapixel camera lifted the curtain, the price is low

(*12*)Infinix has unveiled its two new smartphones Infinix Note 12 VIP and Note 12 (G96). 120W quick charging is accessible in Infinix Note 12 VIP. Aside from this, 108 megapixel main camera has been given in the cellphone. Know each data associated to the specifications, features and price of Infinix Note 12 VIP and Note 12 (G96).

(*12*)Infinix Note 12 VIP, Note 12 (G96) price

The price of Infinix Note 12 VIP is $ 300 (about Rs 23,300) and it is accessible in grey and black colours. At the similar time, the price of Infinix Note 12 (G96) is $ 200 (about Rs 15,500). The cellphone might be taken in Sapphire Blue, Snowfall and Drive Black colours.

(*12*)Infinix Note 12 VIP specifications

Infinix Note 12 VIP has a 6.7-inch AMOLED show, whose decision is FullHD +. The display has a facet ratio of 20: 9, a refresh charge of 120 Hz and a contact sampling charge of 360 Hz. MediaTek Helio G96 chipset has been given on this cellphone of Infinix. 8 GB RAM is current in the cellphone. In the handset, the handset comes with Android 12 based mostly XOS 10.6.

(*12*)To present energy to this Infinix smartphone, a 4500mAh battery has been given which helps 120W HyperCharge know-how. The corporate says that the battery takes simply 17 minutes to cost from 0 to one hundred pc. The corporate says that in 10 minutes of charging, the cellphone will get 6 hours of gaming and 5 hours of video playback time on YouTube. Infinix Note 12 VIP has a 16-megapixel entrance camera for selfie and video calling. The cellphone will get 108-megapixel main, 13-megapixel ultrawide, AI lens, laser autofocus system and quad-LED flash on the rear.

(*12*)Infinix Note 12 (G96) specifications

The Infinix Note 12 (G96) has the similar specifications as the unique Note 12. It has a MediaTek Helio processor, 6.7 inch AMOLED FullHD + show. The refresh charge of the display is 60 Hz. 8 GB RAM has been given in the cellphone. The cellphone has a 5000mAh battery which helps 33W quick charging. Note 12 has a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The cellphone has 50 megapixel main and a couple of megapixel depth sensor on the rear.

(*12*)Infinix Note 12 VIP and Note 12 (G96) have twin audio system with DTS help and 5GB of prolonged RAM possibility.