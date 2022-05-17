Infinix Note 12 VIP launched with 108MP camera infinix note 12 g96 price specifications features – Will hit the market! Infinix Note 12 VIP with 108 megapixel camera lifted the curtain, the price is low
(*12*)Infinix Note 12 VIP, Note 12 (G96) price
The price of Infinix Note 12 VIP is $ 300 (about Rs 23,300) and it is accessible in grey and black colours. At the similar time, the price of Infinix Note 12 (G96) is $ 200 (about Rs 15,500). The cellphone might be taken in Sapphire Blue, Snowfall and Drive Black colours.
(*12*)Infinix Note 12 VIP specifications
Infinix Note 12 VIP has a 6.7-inch AMOLED show, whose decision is FullHD +. The display has a facet ratio of 20: 9, a refresh charge of 120 Hz and a contact sampling charge of 360 Hz. MediaTek Helio G96 chipset has been given on this cellphone of Infinix. 8 GB RAM is current in the cellphone. In the handset, the handset comes with Android 12 based mostly XOS 10.6.
(*12*)To present energy to this Infinix smartphone, a 4500mAh battery has been given which helps 120W HyperCharge know-how. The corporate says that the battery takes simply 17 minutes to cost from 0 to one hundred pc. The corporate says that in 10 minutes of charging, the cellphone will get 6 hours of gaming and 5 hours of video playback time on YouTube. Infinix Note 12 VIP has a 16-megapixel entrance camera for selfie and video calling. The cellphone will get 108-megapixel main, 13-megapixel ultrawide, AI lens, laser autofocus system and quad-LED flash on the rear.
(*12*)Infinix Note 12 (G96) specifications
The Infinix Note 12 (G96) has the similar specifications as the unique Note 12. It has a MediaTek Helio processor, 6.7 inch AMOLED FullHD + show. The refresh charge of the display is 60 Hz. 8 GB RAM has been given in the cellphone. The cellphone has a 5000mAh battery which helps 33W quick charging. Note 12 has a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The cellphone has 50 megapixel main and a couple of megapixel depth sensor on the rear.
(*12*)Infinix Note 12 VIP and Note 12 (G96) have twin audio system with DTS help and 5GB of prolonged RAM possibility.
#Infinix #Note #VIP #launched #108MP #camera #infinix #note #g96 #price #specifications #features #hit #market #Infinix #Note #VIP #megapixel #camera #lifted #curtain #price
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.