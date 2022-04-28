Infinix Smart 6 Smartphone Launched in India with 5000mAh Battery price at Rs 7499

Infinix has launched its budget phone Infinix Smart 6 in India. This smartphone is an upgrade version of Infinix Smart 5, which was introduced in August 2020. The latest launched phones have been given almost the same hardware and model with a lower price tag. Talking about the features of this phone, it has a dual rear camera and a massive 5,000mAh battery.

This phone comes with four color options, which are Heart of Ocean, Light Sea Green, Polar Black and Starry Purple. This phone can be purchased on Flipkart from 6 May 2022. Talking about the design, the new Zen model gives a square model camera instead of a rectangular shape.

INFINIX SMART 6 Price

The starting price of this phone is Rs 7,499 for the 64GB model, and it only offers one variant. You can order it from Flipkart or from INFINIX website.

What are the offers

A 10 percent discount is being given on buying this smartphone from Flipkart using Kotak Bank’s credit card and RBL credit and debit cards. At the same time, Flipkart Axis Bank card users can also go for a discount of up to 5 percent.

INFINIX SMART 6 Specifications

The latest Infinix Smart 6 smartphone comes with a 6.6-inch HD+ display and is powered by the MediaTek Helio A22 SoC under the hood. The display has a waterdrop-style notch for a single selfie camera and 500 nits brightness, which is 89 percent screen-to-body. The chipset of the phone is paired with 2GB of RAM (extra 2GB of virtual RAM) and 32GB of storage, which can be expanded up to 512GB.

Since the smartphone is designed for entry-level users and has modest hardware, it runs on Android 11 (Go Variant)-based XOS 7.6 which includes a toned-down variant of Google Apps. The phone also supports face unlock, and has a rear fingerprint sensor. Infinix says that its rear panel is made of anti-bacterial material.

Camera and Features

The rear camera module of Infinix Smart 6 houses an 8-megapixel primary sensor with AI sensor. The rear camera module also includes a double LED flash. For selfies and video calls, the Infinix handset comes with a 5-megapixel AI selfie camera. The camera app on the phone comes with modes like Auto Scene Detection, AI HDR, Beauty and Portrait. The Infinix Smart 6 also packs 5,000mAh, and the company promises up to 31 hours of battery life. Connectivity options include Bluetooth v5.0, 3.5mm audio jack and more.