infinix x1 Android smart TV model offers: Cheap TV and cheap! Here Rs. Infinix X1 smart TV models are less available, offer is running out; See details – Infinix x1 Android Smart TV Series models get big discounts for a limited time till September 16

The Infinix X1 Android Smart TV series, which includes models in 32-inch, 40-inch and 43-inch display sizes, is currently being offered with limited duration suits. Smart TV models are currently available for purchase through Flipkart and this discount will last until Thursday, September 16th. The Infinix X1 40-inch smart TV was launched in July, while the Infinix X1 32-inch and Infinix X1 43-inch smart TVs were launched in December 2020. All three smart TVs are equipped with a MediaTek quad-core processor with 1GB of RAM.

Features of Infinix X1 32/43-inch Android Smart TV

The 32-inch Smart TV comes with a HDH display with 60Hz refresh rate, bezel-less design and Epic 2.0 picture engine. The 43-inch smart TV, on the other hand, comes with the features mentioned above but with a full-HD LED display. These TVs offer high brightness of 400 NIT and support HDR10. Both TVs come with TUV Rheinland certification. The 32-inch Infinix X1 comes with a 20W box speaker with Dolby Audio, while the 43-inch Infinix X1 comes with a 24W box speaker. Both models are equipped with a MediaTek quad-core processor with 1GB RAM and 8GB onboard storage.

What’s so significant about a Infinix X1 40-inch Android Smart TV?

The Infinix X1 has a 40-inch full-HD LED display with 350 NIT peak brightness, HDR10 and HLG support. It comes with a bezel-less design and uses the Epic 2.0 picture engine with iCare technology. It is powered by a MediaTek MTK 6683 64-bit processor paired with Mali-470 GPU, 1 GB RAM and 8 GB onboard storage. The smart TV comes with 24W box speakers with Dolby audio support. All three TV models from Infinix come with Android TV interface, built-in Chromecast and Google Assistant support.

Infinix X1 Smart TV Sale Offer

The Infinix X1 Android Smart TV model is available on Flipkart with a limited time discount of up to Rs 3,000. The discount on the Smart TV series starts on September 12 and will be available until September 16. The Infinix X1 40-inch Android Smart TV is listed at Rs 22,999, while its regular price is Rs 26,990. The Infinix X1 32-inch Android Smart TV which is priced at Rs 17,999 is available at Rs 14,999. At the same time, the Infinix X1 43-inch Android Smart TV priced at Rs 24,999 is available at Rs 22,999.