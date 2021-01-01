infinix x1 Android smart TV model offers: Cheap TV and cheap! Here Rs. Infinix X1 smart TV models are less available, offer is running out; See details – Infinix x1 Android Smart TV Series models get big discounts for a limited time till September 16
The 32-inch Smart TV comes with a HDH display with 60Hz refresh rate, bezel-less design and Epic 2.0 picture engine. The 43-inch smart TV, on the other hand, comes with the features mentioned above but with a full-HD LED display. These TVs offer high brightness of 400 NIT and support HDR10. Both TVs come with TUV Rheinland certification. The 32-inch Infinix X1 comes with a 20W box speaker with Dolby Audio, while the 43-inch Infinix X1 comes with a 24W box speaker. Both models are equipped with a MediaTek quad-core processor with 1GB RAM and 8GB onboard storage.
What’s so significant about a Infinix X1 40-inch Android Smart TV?
The Infinix X1 has a 40-inch full-HD LED display with 350 NIT peak brightness, HDR10 and HLG support. It comes with a bezel-less design and uses the Epic 2.0 picture engine with iCare technology. It is powered by a MediaTek MTK 6683 64-bit processor paired with Mali-470 GPU, 1 GB RAM and 8 GB onboard storage. The smart TV comes with 24W box speakers with Dolby audio support. All three TV models from Infinix come with Android TV interface, built-in Chromecast and Google Assistant support.
Infinix X1 Smart TV Sale Offer
The Infinix X1 Android Smart TV model is available on Flipkart with a limited time discount of up to Rs 3,000. The discount on the Smart TV series starts on September 12 and will be available until September 16. The Infinix X1 40-inch Android Smart TV is listed at Rs 22,999, while its regular price is Rs 26,990. The Infinix X1 32-inch Android Smart TV which is priced at Rs 17,999 is available at Rs 14,999. At the same time, the Infinix X1 43-inch Android Smart TV priced at Rs 24,999 is available at Rs 22,999.
