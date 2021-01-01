Infinix zero x pro specifications leaked: infinix zero x pro specifications leaked: infinix zero x pro is very strong, see all features of the phone before launch
Infinix Zero X Pro features
According to a video on the YouTube channel, the phone features a 6.7-inch full-HD + Super AMOLED display with flat edge and punch-hole cutouts. The phone may come with a 120 Hz refresh rate.
Processor, RAM and storage: For speed and multitasking, the MediaTek Helio G96 SOC will be able to expand storage with the help of a microSD card, with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
Software: The phone can be launched with XOS 7.6 based on Android 11. According to the Tech Arena 24 YouTube channel, the company may launch the Infinix Zero X Pro phone in Asia and Africa later this month or in October. However, the company has not yet given any official information about the launch date.
