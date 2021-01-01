Infinix zero x pro specifications leaked: infinix zero x pro specifications leaked: infinix zero x pro is very strong, see all features of the phone before launch

Leaks are coming out about this upcoming Infinix brand phone, which suggests that the phone may be launched soon. A few days ago, the render of this Infinix mobile phone came out, which gave a glimpse of the design of the phone. Tell us that the YouTube channel Tech Arena 24 has leaked the Infinix Zero X Pro features, including the display, processor, RAM, storage and software. We will inform you about the leaked features of the phone.

Infinix Zero X Pro features

According to a video on the YouTube channel, the phone features a 6.7-inch full-HD + Super AMOLED display with flat edge and punch-hole cutouts. The phone may come with a 120 Hz refresh rate.

Processor, RAM and storage: For speed and multitasking, the MediaTek Helio G96 SOC will be able to expand storage with the help of a microSD card, with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Software: The phone can be launched with XOS 7.6 based on Android 11. According to the Tech Arena 24 YouTube channel, the company may launch the Infinix Zero X Pro phone in Asia and Africa later this month or in October. However, the company has not yet given any official information about the launch date.

