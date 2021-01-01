infinix zero x series price: Launched Infinix Zero X, Zero X Pro and Zero X Neo, features that blow the senses, see also – Infinix zero x zero x pro x zero x neo launched with periscope lens Learn the price and features

Highlights Infinix Zero X Series launch

Launch information is not available in India

The series comes with a 45W fast charging flash

New Delhi. Infinix Zero X, Zero X Pro, and Zero X Neo have hit the market. These new models are camera-focused smartphones. It has a periscope lens. According to Infinix, this setup will allow users to take high-resolution moon shots. The Infinix Zero X series is introduced with dual selfie flash. It comes with 45W fast charging. So let’s find out the price and features of this series.



Infinix Zero X, Zero X Pro, Zero X Neo Price and Availability:

Talking about the price of Infinix Zero X, Infinix Zero X Pro and Infinix Zero X Neo, it is not currently announced. But according to reports, they can start at $ 300, which is around Rs 22,100. The Infinix Zero X Nebula will be available in Black and Starry Silver colors. Also, the Infinix Zero X Pro Nebula will be available in Black, Starry Silver and Tuscany Brown Hughes. Also, the Infinix Zero X Neo Nebula will be available in Black, Starry Silver and Bahamas Blue. No information is available about when the series will start in India.

Features of Infinix Zero X:

It works on dual-SIM. It works on Android 11 based on XOS 7.6. It has a 6.67 inch Full HD Plus AMOLED display. It has a pixel resolution of 1080×2400. Its aspect ratio is 20: 9. It is equipped with an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 SOC. It has 8 GB RAM. Its RAM can be increased up to 3 GB. It has 128GB of storage that can be expanded up to 512GB via a microSD card.

It has a triple rear camera for photography. Its primary sensor is 64 megapixels. The second is an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle and the third is an 8-megapixel periscope sensor. The phone has a 16 megapixel front sensor. The phone has a 4500 mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging.

Features of Infinix Zero X Pro:

It works on dual-SIM. It works on Android 11 based on XOS 7.6. It has a 6.67 inch Full HD Plus AMOLED display. It has a pixel resolution of 1080×2400. Its aspect ratio is 20: 9. It is equipped with an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 SOC. It has 8 GB RAM. It has 128GB and 256GB storage. It has a triple rear camera for photography. Its primary sensor is 108 megapixels. The second 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle and the third 8-megapixel periscope sensor. The phone has a 16 megapixel front sensor. The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

Features of Infinix Zero X Neo:

It works on dual-SIM. It works on Android 11 based on XOS 7.6. It has a 6.78-inch Full HD Plus IPS display. It has a pixel resolution of 1080×2460. Its aspect ratio is 20.5: 9. It is equipped with an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 SOC. It has 8 GB RAM. It has 128 GB storage. It has a triple rear camera for photography. Its primary sensor is 48 megapixels. The second is an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle and the third is an 8-megapixel periscope sensor. The phone has a 16 megapixel front sensor. The phone has a 5000 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

Features of Infinix XE20, XE25:

The Infinix XE20 TWS headset has a delay rate of 60 milliseconds. It comes with a 10mm high composite figure. In addition, the Infinix XE25 features ENC noise cancellation and super low-latency. It is capable of giving 100 hours of playback time. The Infinix XE25 has an LCD screen. Their availability and pricing information is not yet available.

