Infinix’s first 5G smartphone with 5,000mAh battery launched in India, know specifications and price

The Infinix Zero 5G sports a 6.78-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate and comes with a triple rear camera setup. This phone also has a good camera and strong battery, which can attract people.

Smartphone maker Infinix launched its first smartphone in India on Monday. This smartphone was already being awaited in India. The new Infinix phone comes in two color options and features a hole-punch display design.

Infinix Zero 5G has been brought for sale on Flipkart on February 18. Infinix Zero 5G has a 48MP main camera, 13-megapixel portrait shooter, 2-megapixel depth sensor. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset. It is available in a single configuration with 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. The 5,000mAh battery in Infinix Zero 5G will support 33W fast charging.

Infinix Zero 5G price in India

19,999 for the Infinix Zero 5G 8GB + 128GB storage model. It will be available on Flipkart on February 18. Along with this, Flipkart is offering Infinix Snokor (iRocker) wireless earbuds at the same price. Also, it can be purchased from Flipkart at No Cost EMI. Apart from this, 1,667 on this. A discount of Rs.

Infinix Zero 5G Specifications

Dual-SIM (Nano) has been given in it. Infinix Zero 5G is powered by Android 11. The first 5G offering from Infinix sports a 6.78-inch full-HD+ IPS LTPS (1,080×2,460 pixels) display. In which 120Hz refresh rate comes with 240Hz. It comes with MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC. Which is paired with 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB UFS 3.1 storage. The handset offers the option to add an additional 5GB of virtual RAM.

Infinix Note 11 Connectivity

Connectivity options on the phone include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5, GPS, OTG, 3.5mm headphone jack and USB Type-C port. The phone sports an ambient light sensor, light sensor, barometer, gyroscope, G-sensor, e-compass and proximity sensor. For authentication, the new Infinix handset also features a fingerprint sensor. The company has given a 5,000mAh battery in the new Infinix Zero 5G. It also has 33W fast charging support. Apart from this, the smartphone has dual speakers with DTS surround sound support.