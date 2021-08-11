Inflammatory Slogans At Jantar Mantar BJP supporter said Being a Hindu in the country is a crime today Amish Devgan had to intervene Amish Devgan had to intervene

Former BJP spokesperson and advocate on charges of provocative slogans against Muslim community at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar Ashwini Upadhyay Including five people have been arrested. It is alleged that in a demonstration organized on the anniversary of Quit India Movement at Jantar Mantar, the mob allegedly Slogans were raised against the Muslim community. The performance was organized by Ashwini Upadhyay. The issue also saw a debate in TV debates where panelists clashed in a debate show on News18 India, after which anchor Amish Devgan had to intervene.

In News18 India’s debate show, ‘Aar Paar’, BJP supporter Subuhi Khan supported Ashwini Upadhyay and said that being a Hindu in India is a crime today, hearing which Peace Party spokesperson Shadab Chauhan got furious and started saying that they should raise such slogans. They do not have the courage to speak against the people, they dance at the behest of others.

Subuhi Khan was saying, ‘Amish first I would like to give my full support for Ashwini Upadhyay because I want to say that centuries of Islamic invasion did not do as much damage to the country as some years of British rule and heretical parties did. Is. Our systems were made in such a way that it breaks India. Ashwini Upadhyay demanded the removal of five black laws, he did not commit any crime.

She further said, ‘But she has a big fault that she is a Hindu. Being a Hindu in this country is a crime today. I wish you people had spoken against temple destruction in this country, against mass rape and murder of Hindus. I wish you guys had raised your voice against Islamic terrorism sometime.

Shadab Chauhan got enraged on these words and started taking the name of Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur and said that you do not have the courage to speak against him. Let me tell you, during the Delhi Assembly elections, a video of Anurag Thakur went viral in which he was heard raising controversial slogans. Allegedly, Thakur was seen shouting slogans of the country’s traitors from the stage, in response to which people were also repeating the same slogan.

On this, Shadab Chauhan said, ‘You do not have the courage to speak against Anurag Thakur because you dance on his gestures. You don’t have the courage to speak the truth. But you take off your false cloak to defame Islam. The country knows that you are not a Muslim. The country knows your character.

Seeing both the panelists getting confused, Amish Devgan asked Shadab to keep the limits of the language. He said, ‘Shadab, you may have an objection to Subuhi Khan’s words, file an objection. You cannot give certificate to anyone who is a Muslim, who is a Hindu. Your saying that you are dancing at the behest of Hindus by keeping a Muslim name, what language is this Shadab? For a woman you would use such language?’





