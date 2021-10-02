Inflation climbs at fastest pace in 30 years as supply chain disruptions

“The bottlenecks and supply chain problems are frustrating not getting better — in fact, on the margins, apparently getting a little worse,” Fed Chairman Jerome H. Powell said at a panel Wednesday. “We see that continuing over the next year, perhaps, and keeping inflation going longer than we thought.”

Phil Levy, chief economist at logistics firm Flexport, said his company expects supply chain issues to start coming up next summer as soon as possible. But as labor issues arise at long overburdened ports, it could take even longer.

And in the near term, trouble finding shipping locations could translate to a shortage of toys and trinkets during the holiday season, forcing companies to raise prices to make sure their supplies keep up, Mr. Levy said.

“Ports are tense, ships have backup. We have a shortage of truckers. We have warehouses that are full,” he said later: “A year ago there was a feeling that this would be a short-term thing – there would be a fad, a squeeze, and then it would be abandoned. The interpretation of ‘transient’ has changed.”

While central bankers have long expected prices to fall, their estimates of how quickly this moderation will happen have been increasingly disappointing. In its latest economic projections, Fed officials forecast that the personal consumption spending index will average 4.2 percent in the last quarter of 2021 – from 3.4 percent in their June estimates – before falling to 2.2 percent by the end of next year.

Updates October 1, 2021, 9:18 PM ET

The Fed targets an average inflation rate of 2 percent over time, although it is happy to tolerate higher periods as long as they are not expected to last.

Today’s pricing problem is surprising. Central bankers in advanced economies had spent much of the past decade wrestling with too little, rather than too much, inflation. That’s why officials expect prices to drop – once the shock of the pandemic hits, population aging and long-standing forces such as technology dominate.