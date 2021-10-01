Inflation climbs at the fastest pace in 30 years as supply chain disruptions.

The Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge rose in August, keeping pressure on economic policymakers who are watching the war as supply chain issues and commodity costs threaten to keep price gains higher for longer than they expected. Is.

The personal consumption expenditure index continued to climb at its fastest pace since 1991, rising 4.3 percent in the year through August. This surpassed the previous month’s reading of 4.2 per cent.

The monthly index also remained high, rising 0.4 per cent for the second consecutive month.

Inflation has risen due to pandemic-related problems, including shipping troubles as strong demand for goods from Asia and elsewhere has taxed freight routes and pushed up transit costs. Shortages in key parts have driven up the prices of everything from cars to washing machines. Fed and White House officials have made it clear they expect the pressure to fade as the economy fully reopens and business returns to normal.

The Consumer Price Index, a separate inflation index that was released earlier, showed some early signs of moderation in August, though it remained high at 5.3 per cent.