Inflation climbs at the fastest pace in 30 years as supply chain disruptions.
The Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge rose in August, keeping pressure on economic policymakers who are watching the war as supply chain issues and commodity costs threaten to keep price gains higher for longer than they expected. Is.
The personal consumption expenditure index continued to climb at its fastest pace since 1991, rising 4.3 percent in the year through August. This surpassed the previous month’s reading of 4.2 per cent.
The monthly index also remained high, rising 0.4 per cent for the second consecutive month.
Inflation has risen due to pandemic-related problems, including shipping troubles as strong demand for goods from Asia and elsewhere has taxed freight routes and pushed up transit costs. Shortages in key parts have driven up the prices of everything from cars to washing machines. Fed and White House officials have made it clear they expect the pressure to fade as the economy fully reopens and business returns to normal.
The Consumer Price Index, a separate inflation index that was released earlier, showed some early signs of moderation in August, though it remained high at 5.3 per cent.
But the latest figures come as economists look at Horizon with apprehension. Factory closures in Asia continue to run through the global supply chain. Commodity costs, including oil and gas, are rising. Rents are rebounding at an alarming pace after a pandemic that threatens to push housing inflation – a significant part of the overall price index – higher.
Fed officials are watching trends as they consider when – and how quickly – to remove the economic support that the central bank is providing during the pandemic.
While they say they still expect inflation to subside, they acknowledge that the process is taking longer than they expected or expected.
“The bottlenecks and supply chain problems are frustrating not getting better — in fact, on the margins, apparently getting a little worse,” Fed Chairman Jerome H. Powell said at a panel Wednesday. “We see that continuing over the next year, perhaps, and keeping inflation going longer than we thought.”
Inflation and supply issues also cause headaches for President Biden’s White House, as rising costs reduce voters’ paychecks and as homes and cars prove increasingly more expensive and difficult to buy.
Republicans have blamed government spending for the price jump. The acceleration has come partly because supply hasn’t been able to adjust fast enough to meet the huge amount of pandemic-era stimulus it helped.
They are also calling for inflation to ease the administration’s plans for additional outlays.
Representative Brian Steele, a Republican from Wisconsin, questioned Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen during a hearing Thursday about how spending and debt paths might affect inflation. He also asked Mr Powell, who was testifying with Yellen, about the Fed’s plan to deal with rapid price gains.
“Whatever the White House press team may say, I think people are really seeing the impact of higher prices day in and day out,” Mr Steele later suggested, adding that “runaway spending” in Washington could beat consumer inflation expectations. will increase.
The Fed targets an average inflation rate of 2 percent over time; Under the policy framework adopted last year, it can tolerate periods of higher prices as long as they are not expected to last. Officials are watching the current surge in prices to ensure that they are softer than expected.
So far, long-term consumer and market inflation expectations remain in place, suggesting that people still expect price gains to slow over time. Fed officials expect price inflation to be kept under wraps over the long term.
But policy makers are preparing themselves for a different reality. The central bank has clearly indicated that it may announce plans to roll back its massive bond-buying program as early as November, the first step in removing monetary policy support for the economy.
Some Fed officials have pointed out that closing the bond-buying program could make the central bank more nimble if it thinks it needs to raise interest rates next year to control inflation.
Companies are also planning for the possibility that price pressures and supply chain disruptions will continue.
“We’re not expecting supply chain pressure to ease,” Bed Bath & Beyond CEO Mark J Tritton said during an earnings call Friday. He noted that the company is trying to adjust how it deals with issues, including attempting to carefully manage inventory.
