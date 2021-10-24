Inflation hit the matchbox too! Now have to pay double the price; Know- Interesting things related to matches A matchbox to cost Rs 2, consumers to get more matchsticks Now have to pay double the price; Know- interesting things related to matches

The secretary said, “Rise in fuel prices is also a factor. This has increased the transportation cost.” He said that from December 1, the price of matchboxes would be increased from the current Re 1 to Rs 2 (MRP).

Inflation in the midst of Corona has now hit the matchbox as well. In fact, due to the increase in the cost of production with the increase in the price of raw materials, from December 1, the price of a matchbox will now be Rs 2 instead of the current Re 1. The concerned industry organization gave this information on Sunday. However, consumers will now get more matchsticks in a box. Earlier there were 36 spokes in the box and now their number will be 50.

National Small Matchbox Manufacturers Association secretary V S Sethuratinam said the proposed price hike is taking place after a gap of 14 years. He added that there has been an increase in the price of raw materials which has led to a jump in the cost of production and because of this “we have no option but to increase the selling (MRP or maximum retail price) price.”

Do you know these things related to matches?: Today’s era may have gone beyond the lighters, but still the match is still on a large scale. It would not be wrong to say that. However, a box of matches used to come for five paise in the year 1950. Further in 1994 it was increased to 50 paise, then in the year 2007 it was increased to one rupee.

A match box contains 50 matchsticks, while a bundle contains 600 matchsticks. Most people would think that a match would be made of wood and some spices, but about 14 items are needed to make it.

The largest matchbox industry in our country is in the South Indian state of Tamil Nadu. By the way, many companies have now come to this work in the country, where apart from making matches by hand, it is prepared by machine. Let us tell you that there is a spice of phosphorus on the top of the matchstick, which is very flammable.