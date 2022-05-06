Inflation in Pakistan Petrol, Diesel And Milk Price PM shahbaz sharif government appeals to saudi china 150 Rs. liters of milk

Inflation is also at its peak in Pakistan amidst the falling economy. Due to which the common people have to pay a heavy price for the daily essentials. Significantly, in the last almost 70 years, inflation in Pakistan is at its record level. In the neighboring country, the rate of inflation is running at 13.4%. In fact, there has been an unexpected increase in the prices of petrol and diesel in Pakistan, while the price of 10 kg of flour has gone up to about Rs 900. People are getting one liter of milk for Rs 150.

The inflation rate of food items in Pakistan is more than 17%. The prices of petrochemicals have increased by about 28.6% during the last 6 months. The two-year high inflation measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) was recorded at 13.37 per cent in the month of April amid a declining economy in Pakistan.

China’s Denial: In this condition, Pakistan has set out on the situation created in Sri Lanka. At the same time, in such a situation, he is not getting help from America and China. Let us tell you that Pakistan considers China as its most special. But in view of the situation in Pakistan, China also promised help of 19 thousand crore rupees but this amount has not been received by Pakistan yet. It is reported that China has now refused to help.

Request to Saudi Arabia: Pakistan’s new Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has appealed to Saudi Arabia regarding loan moratorium. In fact, on his first foreign trip, Shahbad had appealed to Saudi Arabia, who had gone for an extension of the loan moratorium and a new loan. Let us tell you that in November 2021, during Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves of 50 thousand crores, Saudi Arabia gave financial help to Pakistan for 6 months to the then Imran Khan government.

According to the data shared by Pakistan Statistics Bureau (PBS), the inflation in urban areas increased to 1.6 percent, while the inflation in rural areas increased to 1.63 percent, news agency ANI quoted the report of Pakistan’s newspaper Dawn. Went. Food inflation increased by 15.98 per cent in urban areas and 18.23 per cent in rural areas.

According to the Ministry of Finance of Pakistan, the rate hike in imported commodities such as crude oil, edible oil and pulses from other countries has resulted in overall inflation in Pakistan. At the same time, Pakistan’s Home Minister Rana Sanaullah blamed the government of former Prime Minister Imran Khan for this condition of the country. He said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has wasted four years of the country.

Situation in Sri Lanka: Let us tell you that due to the economic crisis in Sri Lanka, people are facing a lot of shortage for petrol, diesel and food items. Inflation here in March was 18.7 per cent but in April it reached around 30 per cent.