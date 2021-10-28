Inflation increased like Narendra Modi’s beard- Kamal Nath’s statement; Shivraj was called an actor

Kamal Nath said about the state CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan that I have been saying about Shivraj ji from the very beginning that he is a good actor, a good artist.

The central government is on the target of the opposition due to the continuous increase in the prices of petrol and diesel in the country. In such a situation, former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and Congress State President Kamal Nath has taken a dig at PM Modi’s beard regarding inflation. He compared rising inflation with PM Modi’s beard. Kamal Nath had reached Burhanpur to campaign for the by-elections to be held in the state.

Kamal Nath said, “Those who are sitting in Delhi with a beard, as the prices of petrol and diesel increase, their beard grows by an inch. He said that the inflation has increased so much, the effect of which is now visible in the plate of the people. The ingredients are getting less from the plate of the people.

Actor told CM Shivraj: Kamal Nath called the Chief Minister of the state Shivraj Singh Chauhan as an actor. He said that I have been saying about Shivraj ji from the very beginning that he is a good actor, a good artist. They know art very well. They lie from morning till night and mislead the public.

Talking to a news channel, Kamal Nath also gave his opinion on the ongoing controversy regarding the web series Ashram. He said that the policy should be such that people are attracted to come to Madhya Pradesh. But these people want to make film makers bonded. Want to promote them. He said that the policy should be made such that people are attracted to come here. And anyway, if you have any opposition about any subject, then you can calmly explain. Is there only hooliganism left in Madhya Pradesh?

Ruckus about web series: Let us inform that during the shooting of Prakash Jha’s Ashram-3 in Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh, the workers of Bajrang Dal created a ruckus on Sunday. Bajrang Dal has demanded that the name of the web series Ashram be changed.

When is the by-election in Madhya Pradesh: Let us inform that by-elections are to be held in one Lok Sabha and three assembly seats of MP. In which polling for Khandwa Lok Sabha and Prithvipur, Raigaon and Jobat assembly seats will be held on October 30. The counting of votes will take place on November 2.