Inflation Is New Battle Line as Republicans and Biden Spar Over Spending

WASHINGTON – Republicans have made American concerns about rising prices their main line of attack against President Biden’s economic agenda, seeking to derail billions of dollars in spending programs and tax cuts by warning that they will produce 1970s-style inflation.

They seized on the rising costs of gasoline, used cars and other goods and services to accuse the president of stoking “bidenflation”, first with the $ 1.9 billion stimulus bill. dollars he signed in March and now with a $ 3.5 trillion economic bill that Democrats have started drafting in the Senate.

The development of inflation in the coming months raises unusually large uncertainties, given the uncertainties surrounding the restart of an economy hit by a pandemic. Yet even many economists who fear the high prices will persist longer than analysts initially expected say there is little reason to believe the problem will worsen if Mr Biden is successful in his attempts to strengthen child care, education, paid time off, low emission energy and more.

“There have been a lot of fears about inflation,” Joseph E. Stiglitz, a liberal economist at Columbia University, said on a conference call in support of Biden’s economic plans on Tuesday. But the president’s spending proposals, he said, “are almost fully paid.”