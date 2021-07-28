Inflation Is New Battle Line as Republicans and Biden Spar Over Spending

WASHINGTON – Republicans have made American concerns about rising prices their main line of attack against President Biden’s economic agenda, seeking to derail billions of dollars in spending programs and tax cuts by warning that they will produce 1970s-style inflation.

They took advantage of the rising costs of gasoline, used cars and other goods and services to accuse the president of fanning “bidenflation”, first with the 1.9 stimulus bill. trillion dollars he signed in March and now with a $ 3.5 trillion economic bill Democrats started drafting in the Senate.

The development of inflation in the coming months raises unusually large uncertainties, given the uncertainties surrounding the restart of an economy hit by a pandemic. Yet even many economists who worry about high prices will persist longer than analysts initially expected, say there is little reason to believe the problem will get worse if Mr Biden succeeds in his studies. attempts to boost child care, education, paid time off, low-emission energy and more. .

“There have been a lot of fears about inflation,” Joseph E. Stiglitz, a liberal economist at Columbia University, said on a conference call in support of Mr. Biden’s economic plans on Tuesday. But the president’s spending proposals, he said, “are almost fully paid.”