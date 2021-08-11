Inflation probably came in hot again in July. Here’s what to make of the data.



Used car prices have skyrocketed as a chip shortage has delayed the production of new cars. Credit… A Rong Xu for the New York Times Consumer prices most likely climbed at a rapid pace in July, another month of unusually rapid gains that could make Federal Reserve officials uncomfortable and a political liability for the Biden White House. The Bureau of Labor Statistics is expected to release the Consumer Price Index at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday. The measure of inflation likely rose 5.3% last month from a year earlier, and 0.5% from June, according to economists polled by Bloomberg. This would represent a moderation in the pace of increase – the CPI rose 5.4% in June from the previous year and 0.9% in June from May – but still a rapid annual and monthly gain compared to what is typical. Economists widely expected price gains to accelerate this year after the fall in 2020, but the size of the jump is surprising. The annual price gains will almost surely moderate over the coming months, as some quirk of the data that helped exaggerate them will fade away (more on that later). Monthly earnings are also expected to continue to slow, as companies find ways to deal with short-term supply chain disruptions, which have driven used car prices up sharply and led to much of the pop-up. 2021. But the key question for the Fed and the White House is how quickly this will happen. For the Fed, which is responsible for keeping price gains low and stable over time, temporary price jumps are tolerable. But if consumption and business models change, price gains could remain persistently high, which would be problematic. For the White House, rising costs have become a political headache as Republicans use them to pretend the Biden administration is mismanaging the economy. Here’s what to know when digging through Wednesday’s report. The CPI is not the Fed’s target measure. The central bank is targeting inflation of 2% on average over time, and it sets that target using the personal consumption expenditure index, which has also increased this year but not as sharply as the measure that will be released on Wednesday. The CPI is more timely, and its data feeds into the Fed’s metric, making it heavily watched.

The increase is not everything on this basis. The so-called base effect played a big part in the gains earlier this year. The prices of airline tickets and restaurant meals fell last year when the economy stalled, so when today’s prices are compared to those numbers, the increase seems disproportionate. But the base effect is fading now, as prices took a turn after May 2020 with the economy reopening. It may vary a bit depending on how it’s calculated, but around 0.7 percentage point of the 5.3% price gain expected for July is likely attributed to the base effect. About 1 percentage point of the gain in previous months and 1.4% of May’s gain can be attributed to the base effect.

The increase relates to the pandemic. One thing The White House tends to emphasize is that much of the price increase is due to a few categories suffering from unusual quirks related to reopening. For example, used car prices have skyrocketed as a shortage of chips delayed the production of new cars. TD Securities analysts expect this trend to subside from this month’s report. The prices of airline tickets and hotels have also increased after falling during the recession, and are still returning to normal.

The jump was not that wide. While a few categories of goods and services are unleashed, it is not true that absolutely everything becomes more expensive. The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas publishes what is called a “truncated average” inflation measure that rejects the categories with the largest increases or decreases each month. After eliminating outliers, this gauge shows that inflation is still running around 2%. People are watching to see if measures of large and persistent inflation categories are starting to increase in a more concerted fashion. For example, if housing costs take off as falling house prices trickle down to rents, this could keep inflation higher.

Rapid inflation will become a real problem if it lasts. “The question is more what the outlook for inflation will be over the next year, 2022, 2023,” Charles Evans, chairman of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, said Tuesday on a call with reporters . Fed officials are monitoring wage increases and inflation expectations to see if the current surge in inflation from the reopening will persist. If the salary takes off steadily, employers may find that they have to charge more to cover their expenses. Likewise, if consumers and businesses begin to expect rapid price increases, they may be more willing to accept higher prices, triggering a self-fulfilling prophecy. For now, authorities do not expect this to happen. “My best guess is that this is something that will pass,” Fed Chairman Jerome H. Powell said at a recent press conference. “It’s really a shock to the economy that will pass.” READ Also COVID-19: Wakeup call for millennials to invest in term insurance for a secure future Ben Casselman contributed reports. Read more

Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky was suspended from posting to YouTube for a week after posting a video disseminating disinformation about Covid-19. Credit… Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images YouTube deleted a video of Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky for the second time on Tuesday and suspended it from posting for a week after posting a video challenging the effectiveness of wearing masks in limiting the spread of the coronavirus. A YouTube spokesperson said the Republican senator’s claims in the three-minute video violated the company’s policy on medical disinformation about Covid-19. Company policy prohibits videos that disseminate a wide variety of misinformation, including “claims that masks do not play a role in preventing the contraction or transmission of Covid-19.” “We apply our policies consistently across the platform, regardless of speakers or political opinions, and we make exceptions for videos that have additional context, such as opposing views of local health authorities,” the spokesperson said in a statement. In the video, Mr. Paul says, “Most of the masks you get over the counter don’t work. They do not prevent infection. Later in the video, he adds: “Trying to shape human behavior is not the same as following current science, which tells us that fabric masks don’t work.” In fact, the masks work, according to the almost unanimous recommendations of public health experts. On Tuesday, Twitter suspended Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for seven days after posting that the Food and Drug Administration is not expected to give full approval to the coronavirus vaccines and that the vaccines were “failing.” READ Also RBI Revises Personal Loan Limit To Board Directors To 5crore Rupee On TwitterPaul called his suspension a “badge of honor” and blamed “left-wing morons on YouTube” while logging into an alternative site to watch the video. In a statement, the senator said private companies had the right to ban it, but YouTube’s decision was “a continuation of their commitment to act closely with the government.” “I think this kind of censorship is very dangerous, incredibly anti-free speech and really anti-progress in science, which involves skepticism and argumentation to get to the truth,” he said. declared. Last week, YouTube pulled an eight-minute Newsmax interview from its channel in which the senator said “there is no value” in wearing masks. According to YouTube policy, the company issues a warning for a first offense, and then the one-week suspension is part of its “first shot” response to a second offense. The warning will be deleted from their account after 90 days if there are no more violations. A second strike within 90 days would result in a two week suspension and the account would be permanently banned after a third strike. Read more

Bob Mumgaard, plasma physicist, is Managing Director of Commonwealth Fusion Systems in Cambridge, Mass. Credit… Tony Luong for The New York Times A testing machine used in the creation of powerful magnets which the Commonwealth hopes will lead to a successful fusion reactor. Credit… Tony Luong for The New York Times Despite decades of investment, scientists have yet to create fusion systems that generate more energy than they consume. But an extremely powerful magnet that is in development could open the doors to what researchers believe could possibly be a fusion reactor. READ ARTICLE → READ Also Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021 to start from July 25

Marcus Rashford on his knees to support the Black Lives Matter movement ahead of a Manchester United game in March. He denounced “humanity and social media at their worst” for the sectarian messages he received. Credit… Peter Powell / Pool via Reuters Instagram is rolling out new features Wednesday to make racist content harder to view. Among them, one will allow users to hide potentially harassing comments and messages from accounts that do not follow them or have recently followed them, Ryan Mac and Tariq Panja report for The Times. The actions follow a more than two-year campaign by English football to pressure Facebook and other social media companies to curb online hate speech against their players. Football officials have since met with the platforms on several occasions, sent an open letter calling for change and organized social media boycotts. Facebook employees joined in, demanding that he do more to end the harassment. “The sad reality is that the fight against racism in social media, just like the fight against racism in society, is complex,” Karina Newton, Global Head of Public Policy at Instagram, said in a statement. “We have made significant progress, many of which have been driven by our discussions with groups targeted for abuse, such as the British football community.” But Facebook executives also privately admit that racist rhetoric against England footballers is likely to continue. “Nothing will solve this challenge overnight,” Steve Hatch, Facebook director for Britain and Ireland, wrote last month in an internal memo the Times reviewed. Read more



