Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani does not use social media, adopts these devices to work in three types of modes

Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani uses social media sparingly. The devices they use to work in three types of modes are laptops, iPads and mobile phones. He says that laptops are best for focus on work, iPads for curation and mobile phones for conversations.

Nilekani was expressing his opinion in the Indian Express’s e-Adda program. He was chatting with Anant Goenka, Executive Director, Indian Express Group, and Vaidyanathan Iyer, Executive Editor (National Affairs), Express Group. Nilekani said that he believes a lot in technology for change but in a simple way. He says that he does not use social media. They use all three of their devices for different tasks.

They say that if you work on 1 device and have 10 apps open on it, then they keep sending notifications continuously. In this you are not able to focus on work. The mind is unable to focus on one thing, because you get busy looking at the notifications. Whenever you focus on something else, the mind has to be rewired to return to the previous task. It is also expensive.

Nilekani says that he uses Twitter but only for broadcast. He avoids discussing this mode. He says that the shape of technology will change rapidly in the next 10 years. It will have new innovations in semiconductor design which will be completely different. In December last year, the cabinet has approved a program of 76 thousand crores which will work in this direction only. Under this, a display manufacturing ecosystem will be created.

He said that you will see that India and the Government of India will promote Indian Digital Public Goods. He said that it is the best idea of ​​the government to make its inventions available to other countries as well. He said that the government has planned to give incentives to companies to promote silicon semiconductor fabs, compound semi conductor, silicon photonics, sensor fabs, semiconductor packaging and semiconductor design.