Infrastructure Bill Includes $73 Billion for Electricity Grid

The infrastructure package includes substantial investments to tackle climate change, but it falls far short of the transformational package President Biden had sought.

It contains only a fraction of the money it has asked for for major environmental initiatives such as building a network of electric vehicle charging stations and replacing the country’s lead pipes. And the legislation extends a lifeline to natural gas and nuclear power, provisions that have already angered progressives in the House.

The bill provides $ 73 billion to modernize the country’s electricity grid so that it can transport more renewable energy, the largest federal investment in electricity transmission in history. And that includes billions of dollars for a range of climate resilience measures.

The compromise includes $ 7.5 billion to develop electric vehicle charging stations across the country, half of the $ 15 billion requested by Mr. Biden to fulfill his campaign pledge to build 500,000. And one some of that money, by law, must be shared with efforts to build propane and natural gas infrastructure.