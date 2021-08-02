Infrastructure Bill Set to be Voted Out of Senate This Week

The Senate is expected to advance a $ 1,000 billion infrastructure bill this week after lawmakers spent the weekend finalizing the sprawling measure, which would fund roads, bridges and dams as well as broadband projects and climate resilience.

The Senate stayed in Washington for an unusual weekend session, as negotiators and legislative staff discussed last-minute changes to the 2,702-page bill. The process has been further complicated by a lack of trust between the two sides, as senior lawmakers and their staff work to help translate the deal reached by the White House and a group of bipartisan senators.

“I know it has been difficult, and I know it has been a long time,” said Arizona Democrat Senator Kyrsten Sinema and chief negotiator, speaking in the Senate just before 9 pm. “And what I’m proud to say is that is what our ancestors wanted.

The $ 1,000 billion legislation negotiators tabled on Sunday night would provide $ 550 billion in new federal funds to bolster the country’s aging public works system, in addition to the expected continuation of existing federal infrastructure programs.