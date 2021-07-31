Infrastructure Deal Puts Cryptocurrencies in Washington’s Cross Hairs

WASHINGTON – In a search for funds to help pay for the Senate’s bipartisan infrastructure package, lawmakers have turned to the cryptocurrency industry as a potential source of tax revenue and are offering a stricter scrutiny of digital transactions.

One provision in the package would require cryptocurrency brokers and investors to provide more disclosures about their transactions to the Internal Revenue Service. The aim is to bring more transparency to an opaque sector, which critics say is a haven for money laundering and tax evasion. But the provision also underscores the realization in Washington that the $ 2 trillion industry is here to stay and offers a new opportunity to generate federal tax revenue.

By strengthening the application of taxes on these digital assets, the federal government could raise $ 28 billion over a decade, according to an estimate by the Joint Committee on Taxation, which analyzed the plan. While this is only a small fraction of the $ 550 billion lawmakers have proposed in new federal infrastructure spending, it is one of the few new sources of revenue included in the plan.

The potential for further scrutiny of crypto transactions by the federal government is pissing off the nerves of the nascent fintech industry, which has so far escaped the kind of rigorous oversight applied to traditional financial services.