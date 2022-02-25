Inhofe chief of staff launches Oklahoma Senate campaign to succeed his boss



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Sen. Jim Inhoff, R-Ocla, retired early from his Senate seat on Friday and threw his support behind his longtime staffer, Luke Holland, for a special election to fill the seat.

Inhofe, 87, who will resign in January and will not complete the remainder of his term, which ends in 2027, said “the time has come to stand by and support the next generation of Oklahoma leaders.”

In his resignation letter, Inhoff announced his support for Hollande “because Luke is a fierce conservative and the best person to continue my legacy of investing in a strong national defense and local infrastructure.”

Inhoff to retire from Oklahoma Senate seat soon, give rise to special election: source

Hollande began his campaign at an event in Oklahoma City on Friday, where Inhoff had to call his approval message after signing a “light case” deal for COVID-19, his office said.

Hollande said he was running to restore former President Trump’s conservative policies and to restructure the military, shut down socialism, protect domestic oil and gas production, and uphold Christian values.

Hollande told Gadget Clock Digital in an interview, “I’m really excited to compete and fight for the things we love so much in Oklahoma that the Socialists and the Left are tearing apart.”

Asked what kind of Republican he was, Hollande said: “I’m a Jim Inhof Republican. He always saw the Lord as his true answer and always said what he believed.”

Hollande said he shared the same policy position as Inhof, including increasing defense spending and rejecting climate change policy.

Sen. James Inhoff: Biden’s Climate Fiats aren’t about climate, they’re about control.

“The idea that man is in control of climate and we have to pass all these regulations is really a foil for the left to try to keep oil and gas out of business,” Holland said of climate change. “… Jim says it’s the greatest deception of all time on the American people, and I agree with that.”

Holland, 35, has never run for public office and his professional experience has all worked for Inhof. After graduating from the University of Arkansas, Holland said he began working in the senator’s mailroom in Washington, D.C. in 2009 and became chief of staff in 2017.

Hollande, a devout Christian, has spoken openly about his faith (“I am a Jesus man”) and how he hopes Trump’s Supreme Court nominees will ensure that Rowe v. Wade is back in court this year.

“I think abortion is the biggest moral black mark in American society right now,” Holland said.

Holland is not moving away from the lack of experience running for an elected office. He noted that other first-time candidates, including former President Trump and Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt, have had success.

“I know it’s brave, but I think we need bold leadership right now,” Holland said of his first race.

Holland is unmarried and has no children. He was a fourth-generation Oklahoman, and his family settled in Bertelsville, where Holland grew up. He currently lives in Tulsa.

He will have very little time to campaign, raise money and create his profile. This year special elections will be held on 28 June primary, 23 August primary runoff and 8 November general election.

The newly elected senator will take office just as Inhof resigns on January 3 to avoid a vacancy in the Senate, which is currently divided between 50 Republicans and 50 Democrats.

Other potential candidates are GOP Reps. Markwayne Mullin and Kevin Hern; TW Shannon, former speaker of the Oklahoma House of Representatives; And Jentner Drummond, who previously ran for attorney general, told Gadget Clock a source.

Hollande said what sets him apart from other candidates is his connection to Oklahoma values, his deep roots in the state and his knowledge of how things can be done in Washington.

“It’s different because I’m in the front right now,” Holland said of setting foot in the spotlight. “I’m actually saying, ‘Hey, I’m the guy who wants to advocate for Oklahoma. I know what Oklahoma wants. I know how to do it.'”