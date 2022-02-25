Inhofe to retire early from Oklahoma Senate seat, sparking special election: sources



U.S. Sen. Jim Inhoff, an Oklahoma Republican who has served in Congress since 1987, will not end the remainder of his Senate term and will retire in January, two sources confirmed to Gadget Clock.

Inhof, 87, announced the decision Thursday in person to his staff and elected officials. He is expected to announce his retirement plans on Friday, sources said.

The timing of Inhoff’s announcement relates to a new law in the state of Oklahoma that requires the state to hold a special election if a legislator announces his retirement before March 1.

Two sources told Gadget Clock that Inhof’s chief of staff, Luke Holland, is expected to run for the seat with the expected approval of Inhof.

Other potential candidates are GOP Reps. Markwayne Mullin and Kevin Hern; TW Shannon, former speaker of the Oklahoma House of Representatives; And Jentner Drummond, who previously ran for attorney general, told Gadget Clock a source.

This year special elections will be held on 28 June primary, 23 August primary runoff and 8 November general election. The newly elected senator will take office when Inhof does not resign. A vacancy in the 50-50 split Senate, according to sources familiar with Inhof’s plan.

Inhoff began serving as a member of the House of Representatives in Congress in Washington in 1987, and was elected to the Senate in 1994. He is the top Republican on the Senate Armed Services Committee.

Inhofe was last elected in 2020 with 63% of the vote and his term will end in January 2027.

The conservative Oklahoma Senate seat is expected to be held by the GOP.

News of Inhoff’s early retirement was first reported by The New York Times.

His office did not respond to a request for comment.