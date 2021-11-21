ini cet 2022: INI CET 2022: AIIMS INI CET January session results announced, allotment of seats coming soon, see updates – aiims ini cet 2022 January session results announced on aiimsexams.ac.in

Highlights AIIMS has announced the results of INI CET 2021.

The process of allocating space online will begin soon.

The entrance exam was held on November 14.

INI CET January 2022: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi has announced the results of the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) 2022. Candidates appearing for the examination held on 14th November (AIIMS INI CET 2021) can view their results by visiting the official website of AIIMS aiimsexam.ac.in. The entrance test was conducted for the January 2022 session on a computer based basis. Allocation dates will be announced soon.



The seats will be allotted on the basis of the marks obtained by the candidates in the entrance examination, rank, selection sentiment, reservation policies of the institutions (if applicable). The allotment process will be done online only.

According to the notification issued on the official website, ‘All the candidates (including those who are not eligible) have been awarded percentile marks based on their performance in the examination. After verification of the uploaded certificates (OBC / EWS), the status of all the candidates will be notified by email till November 30, 2021.

INI CET January 2022 Session Results: Learn how to check results

Step 1: Visit the official website of AIIMS, aiimsexam.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the Results tab on the home page.

Step 3: Click on the Course wise results link here. Under Academic curriculum, click on the results link

Step 4: A PDF file of the result will open on the screen.

Step 5: Now type Ctrl + f and check your roll number.

Step 6: Download it and keep the printout with you for further reference.

What is INI CET?

INI CET is an entrance test for admission to MD / MS / M.Ch (6 years) / DM (6 years) / MDS courses. Other AIIMS at AIIMS, New Delhi and Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Nagpur, Jodhpur, Patna, Raipur, Rishikesh, JIPMER Puducherry, NIMHANS Bangalore, PGIMER Chandigarh, SCTIMST Trivandrum are registered by INI CET 2022.

Here is the direct link to check the result

Official website