ini cet results 2022: ini cet results 2022: ini cet results may be announced today, how to check

Highlights The result of INI CET can be announced today.

The exam took place this month.

The results can be published in PDF format.

INI CET Results 2022: All India Institute of Medical Sciences, AIIMS may today announce the results of the Institute of National Importance Joint Entrance Examination. INI CET Result 2022 will be published on the official website aiimsexams.ac.in. Candidates can view their results only by visiting this website. The exam was held on November 14. Student results can be in PDF format. Result quality list may contain personal details of candidates including percentile marks, rank etc.



INI will be able to check CET results 2022 with these steps



Step 1: Candidates first visit the official website aiimsexams.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘INI CET November Results’ link on the website.

Step 3: PDF will now appear on your screen.

Step 4: Check your roll number in it. (If you have a roll number, you have passed.)

Step 5: You can also download this PDF.

Bihar Board Examination: Bihar Board 10th, 12th Board Exam Dates Announced, Here is the Schedule



Candidates should keep in mind that as per previous trends, they need at least 50 percent in UR category and at least 45 percent in SC / ST / OBC / PWD categories. However, this is likely to change and candidates should wait for the final results to be announced.