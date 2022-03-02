Sports

Injuries to Darius Garland, guards threaten to wreck Cavs’ season

2 days ago
Darius Garland’s annoying, delicate back injury threatens Cleveland’s season.

So some rotten luck.

The All-Star Point Guard missed their third consecutive game on Monday – and the eighth overall – with a bone injury that required rest to heal, and Time is not an ally of the Cavs, who are trying to hold on to a place in the playoffs at the Tight Eastern Conference when their top five The guard is missing.

“It’s unrealistic,” general manager Mike Gansi said of the team’s backcourt injury wave. “We did not imagine the Hour, so to speak.”

Against Minnesota on Monday, the Cavs started a guard who started the season in the G-League and played another who signed a 10-day contract last week.

Cavs coach JB Bickerstaff said Garland, who became one of the NBA’s best guards in his third season, took part in the Cavs’ light practice on Tuesday. It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post.

Injured Cleveland Cavaliers cheer for Rajan Rondo, left, and Darius Garland teammates during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday, February 26, 2022 in Cleveland.

(AP Photo / Ron Schwann)

The Cavs, who are 36-25 and formerly fifth, were stunned by Garland’s injury, which initially happened against Golden State on 9 January. The 22-year-old missed five matches before the break, then returned for two. He has been left out of the three since the start of the season.

His participation in All-Star Weekend activities brought blessings to the team, but raised questions about why the Cavs risked injury if they knew their best player needed a break.

Gansi said the team did not discuss keeping Garland away from the All-Star Festival – he teamed up with Rookie Evan Mobley and center-back Jarrett Allen in the Skills Challenge before playing his first All-Star game – because he played twice without any problems and “looked good.” “

“Skill competitions were like playing horses and shooting was fun,” said Gansi, who was recently promoted to GM. “They (the All-Star team) had a practice that wasn’t a practice, and I don’t even know if he tried to protect or touch anyone.

“You’ve seen him run and he’s fine. It’s a bone injury where it’s like everyday things. It’s not something long-term. He needs rest, and obviously rest is not for us now.”

Garland’s injury will be tough under normal circumstances, and then the Cavs are dealing with it.

They lost key scorer Colin Sexton and veteran guard Ricky Rubio in late-season injuries. Rajan Rondo, acquired to compensate for Rubio’s loss, was out with a sprained ankle and Caris Lewert, added to the trade deadline for an extra scoring punch, sprained his ankle last week.

Rondo and LeVert may still take a week or more to return. Meanwhile, the Cavs, who have won just 22 games last season, are battling to stay in the top six – the No. 7 and No. 8 play-offs.

“Let’s just hope we can be relevant in some way before,” Gansi said.

Injuries seem to be changing expectations again and perhaps a priority for the young Cavs, who a few weeks ago were at No. 2.

Now, they are slipping, and with a terrific schedule ahead (the Cavs will face Philadelphia, Toronto, Miami and Chicago by March 12), they can’t wait to say when they’ll get back the traction.

A few weeks ago, the goals of reaching and advancing in the post-season seemed to be achievable.

At this point, just playing off may be enough.

“During this time last year, we were all ready to go home,” Allen said. “It was a rough end to the season. Now there was no expectation to win the championship, we can all be honest about it.

“It was to get there, to play our basketball and see where it took us, and it took us so far, so I think we can count it as a success.”

