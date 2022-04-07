InMobi and Anzu come together for programmatic in-game ad partnership for Asia Pacific





InMobi has partnered with Anzu.io to provide its advertisers with direct access to Anzu’s mobile programmatic inventory across the globe and first-look access to in-game mobile supply in Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. InMobi’s connections with demand-side platforms across the globe, combined with direct supply to Anzu’s global inventory, will enable advertisers to access these ad experiences through optimised supply paths. Access to Anzu’s inventory will help InMobi offer scale across a huge number of mobile games spanning multiple genres, allowing advertisers to reach engaged players within immersive environments.

This partnership with InMobi will help many more APAC advertisers experience the opportunity that in-game advertising presents,” Itamar Benedy, co-founder and CEO, Anzu, stated. “InMobi’s expertise and advertiser network, combined with their knowledge of the APAC landscape, will help supercharge our solution within this market. There are more gamers in APAC than anywhere else in the world, and our solution will help brands to reach them in a non-disruptive, brand-safe way that compliments the gaming experience,” he added.

For Vasuta Agarwal, managing director, Asia Pacific, InMobi, the biggest advantage of the preferred partnership across Asia-Pacific is that InMobi clients can now seamlessly connect with gamers through blended, non-disruptive ads. “With new features and the goal to drive connections between consumers and brands with Anzu’s premium technology, this partnership will benefit all parties including advertisers and publishers,” she stated.

As a part of the collaboration, game developers partnering with InMobi will be able to access Anzu’s software development toolkit (SDK) to monetise their titles with in-game ads. Additionally, InMobi will help gaming publishers tap into global demand and expand into in-game ad monetisation to generate incremental revenue through both standard formats and in-game ads through a single platform. InMobi’s advertisers can also request in-view metrics when programmatically running in-game ads due to a recent collaboration between Anzu and Oracle Moat that enabled the first-to-market viewability measurement for in-game ads.

Read Also: Innoviti rolls out #KhushiyanMultiplied campaign

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook