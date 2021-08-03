Innovation Invites Hucksters – The New York Times

I’m constantly furious with this system that seems to force start-ups to target the moon, or whatever. WeWork came up with a fundamentally smart, if not entirely original, idea to eliminate many of the headaches associated with leasing commercial office space. But that wasn’t enough, and I hardly blame Neumann for it.

Disproportionate rewards go to entrepreneurs and businesses who can sell a vision of billions of users and trillion-dollar values. That’s why Airbnb doesn’t just say it lets people rent a home in an app. The company says Airbnb helps “people meet a basic human need to connect.” That’s why delivery companies like Uber and DoorDash aim to deliver any physical product they can to anyone, and companies believe they need to make virtual reality as popular as smartphones. Mere earthly ambitions are not enough.

These conditions cause people to circumvent what is fair and legal. But I also wonder if limiting the excesses would also slow down the ambition we want. Sometimes the zeal of imagining ridiculously grandiose visions of the future brings us Theranos. And sometimes that brings us Google. Are these two sides of the same coin?

Elon Musk shows both the good and the bad of what happens when technologists dream insanely big. Perhaps more than anyone else, Musk made it possible for automakers, governments, and all of us to imagine electric cars replacing conventional cars. This is a change that can transform the planet.

But Musk has also put people’s lives at risk by exaggerating driver assistance technology, repeatedly pledging technology that didn’t work and circumvented both the law and human decency.

I used to half-jokingly ask a former colleague: why can’t Musk just make cars? But perhaps it is impossible to separate the reckless carnival barker who deludes himself and others from bold ideas that really help change the world for the better.

I hate to think that. I want to believe that technologies can be successful without aiming to reprogram all of humanity and without the temptations associated with fraud or abuse. I want the good Musk without the bad. I want the wonderful and empowering elements of social media without the genocide. But I don’t know if we can separate the wonderful from the horrible.