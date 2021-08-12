Inside a San Antonio Hospital, Children Battle for Breath

The Delta variant is causing a new wave of cases nationwide, pushing the daily total to the highest level since February, as the virus spreads among the unvaccinated. In Texas, the number of new cases has more than doubled in the past two weeks. Hospitals are overwhelmed and there is a disturbing new increase in young patients: some 240 across the state.

“We are now entering a new phase where our volumes are growing much more exponentially here, as well as on the adult side,” said Dr Norman Christopher, Chief Medical Officer at San Antonio Children’s Hospital. “And that’s compared to almost no one just a few months ago.”