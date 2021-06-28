Inside a Turkish Camel-Wrestling Festival

Well adapted to desert conditions, camels were used in medieval times as beasts of burden along the Silk Road. They are still used by nomadic tribes in much of Central and South Asia – in Afghanistan, Pakistan and Iran. Sometimes they are still used in Turkey.

With a heritage rooted in ancient Turkish tribes, the community of Turkish camel owners, trainers and camel enthusiasts is still vibrant and competitive. But the festival has become a kind of niche expression in modern Turkey. These days, it seems as much about socializing, chatting and drinking as it is about camels fighting in the sand.