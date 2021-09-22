Inside Broadway’s Reopening: A Times Virtual Event

Broadway is coming back.

The first rehearsals and first performances began this summer. Seventeen shows have announced performance dates before the end of September, with more lined up for later this fall and winter.

But what does it take to bring back a show or start a new one – after an almost total industry shutdown? How does it feel to be inside the theater once again? And how are the cast and audience coping with the uncertainty ahead?

To find out, join the final episode of “Offstage,” our digital series about making theaters during the pandemic.

We’ll go inside the Walter Kerr Theater during rehearsals to visit the company of the Tony Award-winning musical “Hadstown.” There will be singing and dancing, including some unexpected places. And we’ll hear from André de Shields, who plays Lord Hermes; his co-stars Reeve Carney and Eva Noblezada, who play the young lovers Orpheus and Eurydice; and other company members working on stage and behind the scenes.