Inside Broadway’s Reopening: A Times Virtual Event
Broadway is coming back.
The first rehearsals and first performances began this summer. Seventeen shows have announced performance dates before the end of September, with more lined up for later this fall and winter.
But what does it take to bring back a show or start a new one – after an almost total industry shutdown? How does it feel to be inside the theater once again? And how are the cast and audience coping with the uncertainty ahead?
To find out, join the final episode of “Offstage,” our digital series about making theaters during the pandemic.
We’ll go inside the Walter Kerr Theater during rehearsals to visit the company of the Tony Award-winning musical “Hadstown.” There will be singing and dancing, including some unexpected places. And we’ll hear from André de Shields, who plays Lord Hermes; his co-stars Reeve Carney and Eva Noblezada, who play the young lovers Orpheus and Eurydice; and other company members working on stage and behind the scenes.
Douglas Lyons, author of the new comedy “Chicken and Biscuit,” will talk about preparing for his Broadway playwriting debut. So far, Lyons is one of seven black writers announced to have a Broadway run this season, a rare occurrence.
The cast of “Girl from the North Country” will perform a medley of musical Bob Dylan songs, including “Hurricane” and “All Along the Watchtower,” from backstage at the Belasco Theater.
Audience members will tell us about their experiences in some of the first reopened Broadway performances.
And after the episode ends, you’re invited to a live Zoom panel with reporters from Times culture as they talk about what’s happened and what’s next for Broadway. “Offstage” will be joined by host and Times theater reporter, Michael Paulson, chief theater critic Jesse Green, theater editor Nicole Harrington and Maya Phillips, a major critic.
They will discuss covering theater in a pandemic, share thoughts on the season ahead and answer reader questions. You can submit yours here.
