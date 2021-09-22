Inside Facebook’s push to protect its image

The changes include Facebook executives from its marketing, communications, policy and integrity teams. Alex Schultz, a 14-year company veteran who was named chief marketing officer last year, has also been influential in attempting to change the image, said five people who worked with him. But at least one decision was driven by Mr Zuckerberg, and all were approved by him, three people said.

Facebook spokesman Joe Osborne denied that the company had changed its approach.

“People have a right to know what steps we are taking to address the various issues facing our company – and we are going to share those steps more widely,” he said in a statement.

For years, Facebook executives have pursued how their company received more scrutiny than Google and Twitter, current and former employees said. People said they attributed that attention to Facebook with their apologies for exposing itself more and providing access to internal data.

So in January, officials held a virtual meeting and pushed the idea of ​​a more aggressive defense, an attendee said. The group discussed using the News Feed to promote positive news about the company, as well as running ads linked to favorable articles about Facebook. They also debated how to define a pro-Facebook story, two participants said.

That same month, the communications team discussed ways for officers to be less compromising when responding to crises and decided there would be fewer apologies, said two people with knowledge of the plan.

Mr Zuckerberg, who has been involved with policy issues including the 2020 election, also wanted to transform himself into an innovator, the people said. In January, the communications team circulated a document with a strategy to wean Mr Zuckerberg away from the scandals, partly by focusing on his Facebook posts and new products in the media, he said.

The Information, a tech news site, previously reported on the document.

The effect was immediate. On January 11, Facebook’s chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg – and not Mr Zuckerberg – told Reuters that the storming of the US Capitol a week earlier had nothing to do with Facebook. In July, when President Biden said the social network was “killing people” by spreading COVID-19 misinformation, Facebook’s vice president for integrity, Guy Rosen, disputed the characterization in a blog post, explaining that the White House had Missed his coronavirus vaccination. aim.