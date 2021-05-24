Inside Guy and Jules Sebastian’s $730,000 Queensland home as it goes on the market

Guy Sebastian and his spouse Jules have listed their property on Queensland’s Fraser Coast on the market, 14 years after buying it as an funding home.

The singer, 39, bought the waterfront home in 2007 for $675,000, three years after profitable Australian Idol.

The three-bedroom property is positioned in the seaside city of Toogoom and the couple are looking for presents of over $730,000.

The spacious brick home boasts two bogs and sits on a 1030sqm block that fronts Toogoom Seaside.

The master suite has an en-suite and walk-in gown and the different two bedrooms have built-ins.

The property additionally has a big open plan dwelling and eating house as effectively as a personal undercover out of doors patio, which is ideal for entertaining.

Guy and his spouse Jules are at the moment dwelling in a $3.1million home in Sydney’s Maroubra with their two sons.

The singer bought the home in 2013 and spent two-and-a-half years renovating it. He lastly moved in along with his household in June 2019.

The couple opted for a monochrome palette with their inside design, with concrete partitions and black and white options all through.

Neighbours have lengthy complained about the growth, describing it as a ‘fortress’ due to its uncommon seems to be.

Different residents even threatened to maneuver away from the space on account of the constructing.

In December 2019, Guy defended the renovation, telling KIIS FM: ‘It is a lengthy construct however it’s a reasonably particular home. It isn’t regular. It isn’t a cookie-cutter home. It is cool.’