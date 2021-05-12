Inside Jeff Bezos’ Obsessions – Gadget Clock

This text is a part of the On Tech e-newsletter. You’ll be able to join right here to obtain it weekdays.

How will you inform when the bullheaded and micromanaging boss who trusts his instinct is simply nuts, and when he’s nuts however proper?

That’s a query I had after studying “Amazon Unbound,” a brand new e book about Jeff Bezos and the final decade or so at Amazon by Brad Stone, a journalist and a former colleague of mine.

In Stone’s telling, Bezos is a font of huge concepts, and he badgers employees, nitpicks over particulars and is keen to commit gobs of money and time to make his visions a actuality. That has typically paid off with novel and efficient applied sciences just like the voice-recognition assistant Alexa and the corporate’s cashier-much less Go comfort shops.

However different issues at Amazon have failed or floundered due to Bezos’ relentless pursuit of his concepts. That tendency plagued Amazon’s now lifeless Fireplace smartphone, and it was a shadow over its Prime Video streaming service and its floor beef constructed from only one cow. (Don’t fear, I’ll come again to this.)