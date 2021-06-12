Inside Nathan Buckley’s $800-per-week bachelor pad



Outgoing Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley moved out of his marital residence in December, simply 4 days after asserting his cut up from spouse Tania Minnici.

And it appears the AFL nice has been residing the bachelor life-style since then in an $800-per-week rental residence in South Yarra.

The 48-year-old’s new girlfriend, beauty nurse Alex Pike, 44, was noticed visiting him at the property after he stepped down as Magpies coach on Thursday.

The AFL's bachelor pad: Have a look inside Nathan Buckley's $800-per-week South Yarra rental the place his girlfriend, Alex Pike, visited him after his separation. The property has been sanctuary for different AFL greats within the midst of high-profile divorces

Heartbreak resort: The outgoing Collingwood coach, 48, has been residing the bachelor life-style in South Yarra since splitting from his wife-of-18-years, Tania Minnici, in 2020. Pictured: Nathan Buckley on the SCG on Might 15

Nestled behind a row of timber, the unassuming block is worlds away from the sprawling Toorak mansion he as soon as shared with Tania, who’s the mom of his two sons, Jett, 14, and Ayce, 12.

Inbuilt 1980, the modest flat is one in every of simply six residences within the block, and options three bedrooms, two bogs and two parking areas.

It additionally contains renovated kitchen, eating room, lounge and laundry.

Cosy interiors: Inbuilt 1980, the modest flat is one in every of six residences within the block and options three bedrooms, two bogs and two parking areas

Modest: It additionally contains renovated kitchen (pictured), eating room, lounge and laundry

Lovers: Nathan has recognized beauty nurse Alex Pike, 44, since not less than the beginning of the yr, and their romance is claimed to be ‘easy’. The couple have been pictured collectively for the primary time late final month in Melbourne

A coated terrace wraps across the aspect of the flat, providing tranquil views of the encircling gardens.

The residence is owned by Nathan’s pal Paul Roberts, an government at sports activities advertising and marketing company TLA.

It has housed a number of different heartbroken sports activities stars over time, serving as a sanctuary for these within the midst of high-profile divorces.

Tense: Nathan Buckley moved out of his marital residence in December, simply 4 days after asserting his cut up from spouse Tania Minnici (left). On the time, the exes have been pictured trying frosty as they carried his belongings out of the storage

A spot to replicate: A coated terrace wraps across the aspect of the flat, providing tranquil views of the encircling gardens

Retired cricketer James Brayshaw reportedly lived there throughout his marriage breakdown in 2014.

Geelong nice Billy Brownless is claimed to have moved into the residence in 2016 when his marriage to ex-wife Nicky was on the rocks.

Brownless was infamously blindsided when his Footy Present co-host and former pal Garry Lyon began a relationship together with his spouse of 18 years.

Renting from a mate: The residence is owned by Nathan’s pal Paul Roberts, an government at sports activities advertising and marketing company TLA

If these partitions might discuss: It has housed a number of different heartbroken AFL stars over time, serving as a sanctuary for sporting greats within the midst of high-profile divorces

Each males’s marriages had ended previous to Nicky and Lyon asserting they have been courting, however Brownless nonetheless felt betrayed as a result of they’d beforehand instructed him they have been ‘simply good buddies’.

It comes after Nathan was pictured with new girlfriend Alex for the primary time final month.

The pair have recognized one another since not less than the beginning of the yr, and insiders declare their romance is ‘easy’.

Scandal: Geelong nice Billy Brownless is claimed to have moved into the residence in 2016 when his marriage to ex-wife Nicky was on the rocks. Brownless was blindsided when his Footy Present co-host and former pal Garry Lyon began a relationship together with his spouse of 18 years. Pictured (L-R): Billy Brownless, Nikki Brownless. Gary Lyon and Melissa Lyon in 2012

‘They’re blissful. It is all good. It is simply very straightforward and cozy actually. They’ve a real connection,’ a pal of the couple instructed the Herald Solar.

The supply added that Alex is not after fame, and is not ‘daunted’ by the eye that comes with being a WAG both.

‘They’re simply into regular stuff, yoga, pure well being, maintaining match and staying optimistic,’ they mentioned.

Alex is a mom of three primarily based in South Yarra, simply outdoors Melbourne’s CBD, but additionally has a house in Albury.

The pair’s relationship emerged simply weeks after the champion midfielder introduced his cut up from his spouse of 18 years, Tania, final December.

Scorching mama! Alex is a mom of three primarily based in South Yarra, simply outdoors Melbourne's CBD, but additionally has a house in Albury