Inside One Company’s Struggle to Get All Its Employees Vaccinated

Tiara Felix enjoys her job at an eyewear store in the Bronx, where she spends five days a week handling customer orders in a backroom lab, surrounded by colleagues who fit and cut eyeglass lenses.

But there is one thing that could push Ms. Félix, 31, to leave: a vaccination mandate.

“There is no choice,” she said. “I’ll have to stop.”

Ms Felix is ​​among six remaining unvaccinated employees at her company, Metro Optics Eyewear, who were unmoved by a month-long campaign by their bosses to persuade every employee to voluntarily get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Hurry up. Employers across the United States are now faced with the same question of whether to fire workers who refuse to be vaccinated, a dilemma that takes on a new urgency as the rapidly spreading Delta variant leads to an increase. hospitalizations among the unvaccinated and threatens to block the economy’s recovery.