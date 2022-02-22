Entertainment

Inside Photos: Sara Ali Khan celebrated 25 years younger brother Jeh's birthday, the four children had a lot of fun at Saif-Kareena's house

Inside Photos: Sara Ali Khan celebrated 25 years younger brother Jeh's birthday, the four children had a lot of fun at Saif-Kareena's house
The Pataudi family on Monday celebrated the first birthday of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s youngest son Jeh Ali Khan at their home with the family. In such a situation, all the four children of Saif Ali Khan were seen having a lot of fun.

Kareena Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan have shared pictures from the birthday celebrations on their social media handles. While Kareena shared the perfect family photo of Saif surrounded by Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh, Sara posted more pictures from the birthday bash.

Atrangi Re star Sara Ali Khan shared memories of the celebrations at Saif Kareena’s house with fans. Sharing the pictures, Sara Ali Khan wrote in the caption, “Happiest first birthday baby J.” Along with this, Sara Ali Khan has also created many heart emojis.

Fans quickly flooded the post with heart emojis. One user wrote, “Excellent,” while another wrote, “It’s nice to see all the kids bonding like this.”

In the pictures that surfaced, you can see that during this time Sara and Ibrahim are seen having a lot of fun with Taimur and Jeh. Sometimes Sara is seen feeding Jeh and sometimes everyone is posing together.

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Disney Plus Hotstar film Bhoot Police, while Kareena Kapoor Khan is awaiting the release of Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re.

Let us tell you that on February 21, Kareena welcomed her second child, Jeh Ali Khan. The actor has penned down her experience of being a mother to two children (Taimur is her eldest son) in a book titled Pregnancy Bible by Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Recalling her second pregnancy period, Kareena said, “This pregnancy was extremely difficult as compared to Taimur, who was a breeze. I loved it, enjoyed it and it gave me immense courage. But this was different. I’ve had matches where I’d sit and think, ‘I don’t think I can do this, I don’t think anything is going to be okay.

Kareena had said in a live chat with Karan Johar, “It was Kovid time. With all the safety protocols in place, we were able to shoot a lot. It kept me alive, happy in times that were so difficult. There was a constant fear of what was going to happen, what would happen to my child if I got covid. The last months were quite mentally disturbing, wanted to get out and work but still…”

