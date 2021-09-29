Inside pictures of Alia Ranbir Resort: Pictures of 91k spellbinding in Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s suite per night in Rajasthan
The beauty of this resort is said to be the most beautiful landscape in the country. There are breathtaking views on billions of years of granite rocks, where chitals and other wild animals can be seen wandering here and there.
Ranbir and Alia have returned to Mumbai today. A video of Ranbir and Alia from Jodhpur airport is circulating on social media in which Ranbir and Alia are seen entering the Jodhpur airport. The video shows Ranbir defending his girlfriend to avoid the crowd.
Ranbir and Alia will soon be seen in Ayan Mukherjee’s ‘Brahmastra’ for the first time. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mauni Roy in the lead roles. Besides, Alia will be seen in ‘Rocky and Rani Ki Love Story’, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, ‘RRR’, ‘Darling’, while Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in ‘Shamshera’, ‘Animal’ and Romantic. Love is Ranjan’s film.
