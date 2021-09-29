Inside pictures of Alia Ranbir Resort: Pictures of 91k spellbinding in Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s suite per night in Rajasthan

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have returned from a tour of Rajasthan. The two had reached Jodhpur to celebrate Ranbir’s 39th birthday. Expressing her love, Alia has made her first official post with Ranbir Kapoor and in the same post, she has said that she is in Suraj Jawai Camp of Jawai Dam.

Special arrangements were made for Ranbir and Alia at this resort. The official website of the resort states that there are tents and suites to stay in. Speaking of ‘tented rock suits’, its price is Rs 91,000 per night.





The beauty of this resort is said to be the most beautiful landscape in the country. There are breathtaking views on billions of years of granite rocks, where chitals and other wild animals can be seen wandering here and there.

Photo courtesy: thesujanlife.com/jawai

Ranbir and Alia have returned to Mumbai today. A video of Ranbir and Alia from Jodhpur airport is circulating on social media in which Ranbir and Alia are seen entering the Jodhpur airport. The video shows Ranbir defending his girlfriend to avoid the crowd.

Ranbir and Alia will soon be seen in Ayan Mukherjee’s ‘Brahmastra’ for the first time. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mauni Roy in the lead roles. Besides, Alia will be seen in ‘Rocky and Rani Ki Love Story’, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, ‘RRR’, ‘Darling’, while Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in ‘Shamshera’, ‘Animal’ and Romantic. Love is Ranjan’s film.