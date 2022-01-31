Inside Rikers: Escalating Violence, an Eyewitness News investigation



NEW YORK (WABC) — Broken bones, sexual assaults, stabbings — these are examples of the violent attacks on correction officers inside Rikers Island.

Some officers say they’re losing control of Rikers. In fact, they believe the situation at the city’s main jail could turn into chaos if city leaders remove one of their main forms of disciplining inmates, something called punitive segregation, which has already been partially curtailed.

Other observers, however, are calling that sort of discipline “torture in every sense of the word” for the inmates, arguing that it actually encourages the violence it seeks to punish.

In this report, 7 On Your Side Investigates takes you inside Rikers Island, where you’ll hear exclusively from officers who have been sexually and physically assaulted, see the fights happening behind bars, and hear from city leaders who want to make changes.

You can watch this special report, “Inside Rikers: Escalating Violence” right here, but you can also view it and other Eyewitness News specials, newscasts, documentaries and more on your television set on demand, whenever you want. Just make sure you add the ABC7NY app to streaming devices such as Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Android TV.

———-

DO YOU NEED A STORY INVESTIGATED? Dan Krauth and the 7 On Your Side Investigates team at Eyewitness News want to hear from you! Call our confidential tip line 1-877-TIP-NEWS (847-6397) or fill out the form BELOW. You can also contact Dan Krauth directly:

Email your questions, issues, or story ideas to [email protected]

Facebook: DanKrauthReports

Twitter: @ DanKrauthABC7

Instagram: @DanKrauth