Inside the Last Abortion Clinic in Mississippi
Jackson, Miss. – Patients who arrived that morning included a teenage girl with her mother, a staff member at a nearby hospital wearing scrubs, a college student wearing a sorority T-shirt, and a woman who left the house just before sunrise at 7 p.m. Hour trip from Texas.
They all came for abortion from the last clinic operating in Mississippi.
Dr. was waiting for him. Cheryl Hamlin, an obstetrician-gynecologist in Massachusetts, is part of an out-of-state doctor’s tour that local doctors won’t do.
“The state of Mississippi needs to tell you,” said Dr. “Abortion increases your risk of breast cancer,” Hamlin said.
“It doesn’t happen,” she added without hesitation. “No one thinks that is the case. The American College of OB-GYN doesn’t think so.”
The clinic, the Jackson Women’s Health Organization, has long held negotiations with the legislature to prevent women from having abortions and to make it difficult for providers to operate. That includes the need for doctors to warn patients about the link between breast cancer and abortion, although the American Cancer Society says “scientific evidence does not support this notion.”
Now the culmination of that legislative effort – the state law banning abortion after 15 weeks of gestation – has brought the clinic to the forefront of a case that could lead to the most effective decision on abortion rights in decades.
The Jackson Women’s Health Organization sued Mississippi over the new restrictions, and lawyers will argue before the Supreme Court on Wednesday. The consequences will probably be felt beyond Jackson. The idea of law vs. row v. Wade was challenged as a direct challenger, establishing a constitutional right to abortion and blocking states from banning the procedure before the fetus could be viable, which most experts estimate is 23 or 24 weeks.
With the exception of medical emergencies or serious fetal malformations, the law “reflects the efforts of state leaders to make Mississippi the safest place in the United States for an unborn child,” said Phil Bryant, a former Republican governor, while signing the law. In 2018.
If the judges completely overturned the row, the ruling would trigger legislation in about a dozen states, including Mississippi – that would make abortion illegal almost immediately. Even if the row is not completely overturned, the court can give states more latitude to limit how and when abortions are performed.
Although the Jackson Clinic survived, it was never busy. In recent months, its working hours have been increased from three days a week to five. Phones of people trying to make an appointment keep ringing, calling from Mississippi and more and more calls from Texas – thanks to the country’s most restrictive new law. The clinic now sees about 300 women a month.
“Our patient load has almost doubled,” said Shannon Brewer, the clinic’s director. “We are adjusting,” she added. “We know it has to be done.”
The weight of the consequences of the regime is inevitable. In recent weeks, camera crews have been crowding into Ms. Brewer’s office. The cover of Time magazine featured a photo of her staring blankly into the distance.
But taking the time to discuss all of this feels like a luxury. “I fall asleep when I get home and settle down,” Ms. Brewer said. “I’m not thinking about it.”
Dr. who travels to Mississippi once a month. Hamlin arrived at the clinic around 8 a.m. Monday, just two and a half days later.
The morning began with a state-ordered counseling session that began with a 24-hour countdown before allowing patients to complete the abortion procedure. At one point about half a dozen women sat in the back room as Dr. Hamlin gave an overview that clearly illustrates the conflict between the legal requirements of Mississippi and its business opinion.
“There are a number of laws that restrict the care we can provide here,” he said. Hamlin said. “I encourage you all – if this issue is important to you – to vote in any upcoming election.”
The women then lined up to talk to her separately. They came from all walks of life but reflect the population of Jackson, the predominantly African American population, and Mississippi, one of the poorest states in the country.
While a patient was sitting across the desk, Dr. Hamlin crawled through a folder with a copy of her sonogram and her medical information. Her blood pressure was a bit high, she said.
“It simply came to our notice then. Hamlin said.
The woman needed a surgical abortion. Dr. Hamlin looked at a calendar. Her only option was to return the next day or wait another week, which would leave her with a narrow window. The 15-week ban has been postponed pending a court ruling, but the clinic, which is prohibited by many other state laws, only performs abortions for up to 16 weeks.
“I’d like to come tomorrow,” she replied, “but I want to make sure I have all the money.”
Surgical procedures range from 650 to $ 800. The cost of a medical abortion is 600. Patients may pay in cash or by credit card, but some financial assistance is available.
“Why don’t I put you down for tomorrow?” Dr. Hamlin said. “And if for some reason you feel like you can’t do it, let us know.”
“Because obviously,” she continued, “the sooner the better.”
The clinic, known as the Pink House for its stucco exterior flamingo shed, is a small art district with Jackson’s vibrant fondren neighborhoods, boutiques, coffee shops and trendy restaurants.
This precedes the growth of the neighborhood area and has sometimes created awkward neighborhoods. Demonstrators for and against abortion regularly face out, often loudly.
To protect the privacy of the patients, the entrance of the clinic is blocked by a fence covered with black paneling. On this day, as the women entered, a demonstrator walked outside: “You are already the baby’s mama and dad!” She shouted. “We will help you! Who are you paying to kill your baby? ”
Derenda Hancock, who leads the Pink House Defenders, a well-known volunteer escorting women inside and outside the clinic, apologized to the patient across the fence.
“They won’t stop me,” she replied. “I want to live with him. They don’t have to live with it. “
Outside the fence, Palm Miller, an anti-abortion activist, waving cars as they came and went, squeezing cheese-it crackers, squeezing apple sauce and trying to hand over women’s gift bags, and a booklet about reversing the effects of the first part. Researchers viewed it as based on dubious science.
“For me, this is a biblical issue,” Ms. Miller said, “because God created people in His image and that means we are special, we are intrinsically valuable just to be.”
Dr. Hamlin had planned to become a veterinarian, but a college guidance counselor took her to medical school. In her first year, she cast a shadow over a doctor who allowed her to see a woman give birth.
“I thought it was the most wonderful thing I’ve ever seen in my life,” she recalls. “I cried.”
She decided to become OB-GYN. Dr. who completed his residence in 1992. “I thought the doctor was so patriarchal,” Hamlin said.
In the autumn of 2016, Dr. Donald J. Hamlin, a hospital physician in the Boston area. Trump’s choice appeared to be unsettling. She realized that a large part of the country did not understand her. She signed up to work at another clinic in Jackson and Alabama.
On a typical day in Jackson, she sees more than a dozen patients, and most of her counseling sessions last only a few minutes.
“Is this your first pregnancy?” Dr. Hamelin asked a patient scanning her chart. “You look healthy. Your blood pressure is good. The blood count is good. Okay, anything else? “
The afternoon is dedicated to the surgical procedure and group sessions in which she prescribes medication for abortion and instructs women about the procedure.
From her desk, Ms. Brewer, the clinic’s director, looks at the screens showing security cameras posted around the clinic, alert for signs of distress. Threats have come and the struggle outside has begun.
“Because of this position, I’m a very careful person,” said Ms. Brewer, an 11-year director and 20-year-old employee.
Jackson is a city of approximately 154,000 people which may seem like a small town, which is especially true for those who work in clinics. Ms. Brewer was living on the street with a regular protester. She occasionally sees others in the grocery store. “When they see me away from this place, they get more scared,” she said.
When the last patient left that day, Dr. Hamlin, through a pile of folders on her desk, reviewed the tables and signed the documents.
The clinic has not had a staff doctor for more than a decade. Local doctors have refused to do so for moral reasons or for safety reasons. Instead, the clinic manages a home to host doctors from outside the state. Dr. Hamlin keeps running shoes and some clothes there, but her connection to the city is limited. Her job is not without risks, but like other women who work in clinics, she knows she can return to Massachusetts after every short trip.
“I come and go,” she said, “and they go on.”
