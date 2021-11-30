Inside the Last Abortion Clinic in Mississippi

With the exception of medical emergencies or serious fetal malformations, the law “reflects the efforts of state leaders to make Mississippi the safest place in the United States for an unborn child,” said Phil Bryant, a former Republican governor, while signing the law. In 2018.

If the judges completely overturned the row, the ruling would trigger legislation in about a dozen states, including Mississippi – that would make abortion illegal almost immediately. Even if the row is not completely overturned, the court can give states more latitude to limit how and when abortions are performed.

Although the Jackson Clinic survived, it was never busy. In recent months, its working hours have been increased from three days a week to five. Phones of people trying to make an appointment keep ringing, calling from Mississippi and more and more calls from Texas – thanks to the country’s most restrictive new law. The clinic now sees about 300 women a month.

“Our patient load has almost doubled,” said Shannon Brewer, the clinic’s director. “We are adjusting,” she added. “We know it has to be done.”

The weight of the consequences of the regime is inevitable. In recent weeks, camera crews have been crowding into Ms. Brewer’s office. The cover of Time magazine featured a photo of her staring blankly into the distance.

But taking the time to discuss all of this feels like a luxury. “I fall asleep when I get home and settle down,” Ms. Brewer said. “I’m not thinking about it.”

Dr. who travels to Mississippi once a month. Hamlin arrived at the clinic around 8 a.m. Monday, just two and a half days later.