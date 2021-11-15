Inside the Struggle to Save Bulgaria’s Last Narrow-Gauge Railroad

Finally, this past May, my Bulgarian husband and I caught a train to Ablanitsa. The village is inhabited by a few people who live on a high hill by the side of the dirt road. From the top of the village, you can breathe in the crisp mountain air and have a clear view from the valley to the nearest peaks of Mount Rodop. Once there was a carpet factory with a school and a medical clinic, but now it is gone. No shops or restaurants. The only public building is a small mosque that was closed when I left.

Sabie greeted me warmly. Her eldest son, Musa, brought chairs to the courtyard, and her daughter-in-law brought home a glass of homemade iron and a large jar of blueberry juice. (Pomax is known for making products from the wild blueberries it collects.) Musa showed us a granary with two cows, a calf and a horse. He also showed us the rest of the small house, where the family raised rabbits and chickens.

Although polite and a little shy, Sabie finally agreed to let me take her daily photo. Following her, I realized how important a train is to local residents.