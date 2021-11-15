Inside the Struggle to Save Bulgaria’s Last Narrow-Gauge Railroad
Wearing a floral patterned tunic and baggy pants, her hair covered with a colorful head scarf, Saby Jikova filled dozens of bottles – 45 pounds of milk – into a napsack and a handmade bag, carried them on her narrow shoulders and carried them on her head. Take the dirt road to the nearest train station.
At 65, she carries less than before. “When I was younger, I could lift 40 pounds,” she said – about 90 pounds.
Sabi and her family are part of Pomax, a small community of Bulgarian-speaking Muslims who have lived in the country’s remote, mountainous region for hundreds of years. Like everyone else in her village, Sabie has some dairy cows, which she milks every morning before dawn.
For more than 20 years, Sabi has made daily treks from her village of Ablanitsa to the nearby Tsvetino station, where a small train takes her to the market in Wellingrad in about 30 minutes. There she goes from house to house delivering bottles of fresh, unpasteurized milk. Other Abalanitsa women sell their products in the Wellingrad open market, including cheese, yogurt and honey.
Vendors who make little money help their interracial families. None of their business would be possible without railways, which is the most practical way for them to market their goods.
I first met Saby in 2019, when, on a trip with friends, I saw her – in a group of traditional pomak women – boarding a train in Wellingrad. After we talked for a few minutes (translated by my friend Ogi Kovachev), I came up with the idea of taking photos of her daily rituals, to show the villagers how important the railway line is for selling their products.
Oggy, who often travels by train and likes to buy milk from Sabi, helped me get in touch with her and I plan to take a photo of her soon. But our meeting between epidemics and my responsibilities of teaching photojournalism lasted almost two years.
Finally, this past May, my Bulgarian husband and I caught a train to Ablanitsa. The village is inhabited by a few people who live on a high hill by the side of the dirt road. From the top of the village, you can breathe in the crisp mountain air and have a clear view from the valley to the nearest peaks of Mount Rodop. Once there was a carpet factory with a school and a medical clinic, but now it is gone. No shops or restaurants. The only public building is a small mosque that was closed when I left.
Sabie greeted me warmly. Her eldest son, Musa, brought chairs to the courtyard, and her daughter-in-law brought home a glass of homemade iron and a large jar of blueberry juice. (Pomax is known for making products from the wild blueberries it collects.) Musa showed us a granary with two cows, a calf and a horse. He also showed us the rest of the small house, where the family raised rabbits and chickens.
Although polite and a little shy, Sabie finally agreed to let me take her daily photo. Following her, I realized how important a train is to local residents.
The Rhodop narrow-gauge railway serves 27 stations in the Rhodop mountain range. Built in the first half of the 20th century, the railway has a track of 760 millimeters or about 30 inches in width, which is about half the width of a standard railway. (Narrow gauge is great for climbing heights and allows tight curves, light rail and small tunnels – all of which are important for its passage through the mountains.)
At one point, dozens of narrow-gauge railway lines crossed Bulgaria, helping to connect small towns with important commercial cities. After the fall of communism, large numbers of villagers migrated from the countryside, resulting in a decline in population. As the country faced an economic crisis, the Bulgarian National Railway disinvested in narrow-gauge lines.
Today, the Rhodop narrow-gauge railway is the last of its kind in the country. But its very existence is threatened. At one point the condition of the track was so bad that the train journey was extremely short. “You can walk on his side at the same speed or at the same speed,” said Ivaylo Mehandzhiev, 27, of the nonprofit group Zha Tesnolinikata, which means “for narrow gauges.”
Starting from Septamvari Station, the northern terminus of the line, this track passes through the Chepinska and Ablanitsa rivers. It passes through a scenic valley until it peels off and climbs a forest slope, forming a hairline and then a spiral and then an eight figure. It continues to climb towards the village of Avramovo. (At 4,157 feet, Avramovo is the highest railway station on the Balkan Peninsula; it offers panoramic views of the peaks of the snow-capped Mount Pirin.) In total, the trip covers 78 miles, takes about five hours and costs 6.60 Bulgarian lev or about $ 4.
Sabi pays only 54 Bulgarian lev ($ 32) for a pensioner’s quarterly pass, making it a very affordable form of transportation.
The train has been in danger of closing for several days. Ridership is low. Maintenance costs are high. In recent years, newly built asphalt roads have made it easier for those who have a car to travel in the surrounding villages.
Still, the railways provide a valuable and affordable service for many local residents. “Railways gave our community not only education but also jobs and hospital access,” said Fatima Ismail, who grew up in Avramovo and as a teenager, the train reached high school. And the teenage love affair, she said, turned red when she remembered a boy who used to take a train from Tsvetino to meet her at the station.
As a result, local employment has also become available. Fatima’s cousin Mehmet was the station manager and the other two cousins were engineers.
Christian Vaklinov, now 26, was a teenage train enthusiast when, in 2014, he first learned that the government was considering closing the Rodop narrow-gauge railway. He responded by organizing and broadcasting a petition to save the train line. Surprisingly, he collected more than 11,000 signatures in just 30 days.
With friends like Ivaylo, he founded the non-profit organization Za Tesnolineikata; His goal was to save trains by increasing the number of passengers on this route, mainly through tourism.
“Train to A. Social Function, ”Christian explained to me. “It belongs to the people and is our national treasure.”
To attract tourists and increase rideship, the group created a website where they posted train schedules, photos and line history (in both English and Bulgarian). They built a museum at a station and filled it with old photographs and historical artefacts. Special event trips are organized on holiday weekends and people can book special train rides for their wedding.
This year, to mark the 100th anniversary of the initial construction of the railway, the group organized a special trip between September and Wellingrad, in which five trains were pulled by ancient, coal-fired steam engines. Performances by folk singers along the way; The trains were packed with tourists and train lovers.
Despite the line’s popularity, concerns about its future linger. In particular, the new asphalt roads make some people wonder how long the train will run. Some locals are happy with the new roads, while others, including women like Sabie, who are not driving, are traveling by train.
Sabi and others who travel to Wellingrad every day may be the last of their kind. “Older women work really hard,” said Hatije Mircheva, a 58-year-old resident of Ablanitsa who sells dairy products at the Wellingrad market. But the younger generation? They have other priorities, other routines, she said.
And yet young train enthusiasts, including members of Za Tesnolineikata, may be the only hope for the survival of the railway line. In fact, five years from now, they plan to celebrate in 2026 – with singers and dance groups at each station.
“We hope to continue until then,” Ivailo said.
Jodi Hilton Is a photojournalist and documentary photographer in Boston. You can follow her work Instagram And Twitter.
