INSIDE VIDEOS: At Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar’s wedding, Rhea Chakraborty rocked, danced to Shah Rukh Khan’s song

These days, the wedding of Bollywood actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar is being celebrated in B-Town. All the wedding rituals of the star couple have started and pictures and videos are doing the rounds on social media. A grand celebration of marriage is taking place in which the friends of this couple are celebrating fiercely.

After the Haldi Ceremony, the mehendi ceremony of both of them has made their wedding celebrations even more special. Actress Rhea Chakraborty was seen having a lot of fun in Farhan and Shibani’s Medanhi ceremony.

Let us tell you that Riya Chakraborty Shibani Dandekar is the best friend of younger sister Anusha Dandekar. In the mehendi ceremony, Rhea Chakraborty along with Anusha Dandekar danced to the song ‘Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna’ from Shah Rukh and Kajol’s film ‘Dil Wale Dulhania Le Jayenge’.

Celebration on the roof of the bungalow- Let us tell you that the wedding rituals of Farhan and Shibani were kept on the terrace of their bungalow. During this, many people were seen talking with Shabana Azmi on the terrace.

Farhan’s father and writer Javed Akhtar had recently confirmed the wedding news while speaking to Bombay Times when he said that the ceremony would take place at his Khandala farmhouse. He had also said that it would be a private and small event in which close friends and family would attend the ceremony.

On the work front, Farhan will be returning as a director with the film ‘Jee Le Zara’, he has also written the story of the film along with his sister Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. The film, starring Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in lead roles, will go on floors in 2022.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar reportedly started dating in the year 2018 and often shared special posts with each other on their social media platforms. This is the second marriage of Farhan Akhtar. Earlier, Farhan was married to Adhuna Bhavani which lasted for about 16 years.

