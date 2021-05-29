Insta Gamer’s Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, stats, monthly earnings, and more in May 2021

Insta Gamer is an famed Free Fire command materials creator from India. The Malayali YouTuber regularly streams and makes movies and has unexcited an entire of 126 million views. He additionally has over 285k followers on his Instagram tackle.

Gape this submit on Instagram A submit shared by INSTAgamer (@instagamer_official_yt)

This text appears to be like at his in-sport stats and different little print.

Moreover study: AS Gaming’s Free Fire ID, stats, earnings, YouTube subscribers, and India immoral little print

Insta Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 197218153.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Insta Gamer has competed in 11787 squad video video games and has strategy out on prime on 1624 situations, which comes all absolutely the most lifelike plot right down to a purchase order share of 13.77%. Apart from to, he has accrued 24668 kills, managing a Okay/D ratio of 2.43.

The streamer has seemed in 2014 duo suits and has bettered his foes in 259, asserting a purchase order value of 12.85%. With 4050 frags, he has a Okay/D ratio of 2.31.

The command materials creator has featured in 1354 solo video video games and has a profitable tally of 114, sustaining a purchase order ratio of 8.41%. He has notched 2684 eliminations, ensuring a Okay/D ratio of 2.16.

Moreover study: Legendary gun skins in Free Fire OB27 model: All you might know

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

The YouTuber has participated in 107 squad video video games in the most recent ranked season and has 34 first-location finishes, having a purchase order value of 31.77%. He has racked up 289 kills, changing to a Okay/D ratio of 3.96.

Throughout the duo mode, the purchase star has 309 duo suits to his title and has 107 Booyahs, equal to a purchase order share of 34.62%. At some degree of, he has 907 frags, upholding a Okay/D ratio of 4.49.

The participant has additionally engaged in 109 squad video video games and has triumphed in 31, ensuing in a purchase order ratio of 28.44%. He has bagged 235 eliminations at a Okay/D ratio of 3.01.

Current: The stats in this text relish been recorded on the time of writing. They’re discipline to alter as a result of the command materials creator continues to play further video video games in Garena Free Fire.

Earnings

Insta Gamer’s earnings (Picture by ability of Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, Insta Gamer’s estimated month-to-month earnings are between $2.9K and $46.8K. Throughout the interim, his yearly earnings is talked about to be in the differ of $35.1K and $561.7K.

YouTube channel

Insta Gamer has been creating command materials on his YouTube channel for fairly a while, and the oldest video dates abet to August 2019. Since then, he has uploaded 1351 movies.

Readers can click on right here to hunt suggestion from his YouTube channel.

Social media handles

Gape this submit on Instagram A submit shared by INSTAgamer (@instagamer_official_yt)

Given beneath are the hyperlinks to Insta Gamer’s social media handles

To stare his Instagram account, click on right here

To be part of his discord server, click on right here

Moreover study: Serving to Gamer’s Free Fire ID, stats, earnings, full subscribers, and further in Can also 2021’s

Label In/ Label As a lot as Acknowledge