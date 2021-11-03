Instagram added a new feature, now everyone can share their story

Earlier this facility was given only on accounts with a certain number of followers or on Verify accounts. However, now Instagram has made this feature available to all users by changing its policy.

There is great news for Instagram users as Instagram has added a new feature to the “Add Your” app. With its joining, now everyone can share the link of their story. With this feature, you can reach your story by putting a sticker called Add Yours. Earlier this facility was given only on accounts with a certain number of followers or on Verify accounts. However, now Instagram has made this feature available to all users by changing its policy. According to an update on Instagram, anyone can now share the link in their story.

This sticker effectively serves as a prompt for other people to upload their own stories. When you tap on the sticker the interface will display everyone who has contributed to the thread and you can view their stories from there.

You can use this feature like this

Upload content to your story on Instagram and then create a story.

In the navigation you will see a sticker tool, click on it.

Here tap on the “Link” sticker, now type the URL of the link you want to share.

After typing the URL, you have to click on “Done”.

You can place the sticker anywhere on your story and tap the sticker for its color variation.

Can’t use it

Instagram has announced that new accounts and users who repeatedly share hate speech and misinformation, or other content, will not be able to use it. They will not have access to the link sticker. According to Instagram, this comes under community guidelines violation. The app has also launched three new stickers to encourage its users to connect with their friends and family for Diwali. Whenever people post stories using stickers, these Diwali specials will also be visible to their followers in a multi-author story.