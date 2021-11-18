Instagram Faces Investigation Over Mental Health Impact on Teens
The state’s attorney general’s bipartisan group said Thursday it has launched an investigation into the company, formerly known as Meta, Facebook, to promote its social media app Instagram while learning about the mental and emotional damage caused by the service.
At least 10 states, including California, Florida, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Tennessee and Vermont, as well as the District of Columbia, are involved in the investigation.
Maura Haley, the Massachusetts attorney general and one of the leaders in the investigation, said states are investigating whether the company’s actions violate state consumer protection laws and pose a threat to the public.
“Facebook, now Meta, has failed to protect young people on its platform and instead prefers to ignore or, in some cases, double down on known manipulations that pose a real threat to physical and mental health – exploiting children for profit,” Ms. Haley said.
The move follows a collection of detailed research documents by a former employee of a social media company that teens face body image issues when using Instagram. The document, called The Facebook Papers, was shared with reporters in October. The Wall Street Journal first reported on the document and the problems on Instagram, with the help of Francis Hogan, the whistle-blower.
Doug Peterson, Nebraska’s attorney general and another leader of the investigation, said states would “examine the techniques used by Meta to increase the frequency and duration of engagement by young users and increase the harm caused by such extended engagement.”
“While social media platforms consider our children as mere objects for screen time engagement and data extraction, it is imperative for the state attorney general to engage our investigating officers under our Consumer Protection Act,” Mr. Peterson said in a tweet.
State investigations increase regulatory pressure on Meta and other Silicon Valley giants.
Ms Hogan and the public interest group have filed at least nine complaints with the Securities and Exchange Commission, alleging that the meta misleads investors about misinformation and attempts to protect users from hate. The Federal Trade Commission and dozens of states have filed no-confidence lawsuits to break the meta, and members of Congress have pledged to enact privacy, speech and no-confidence laws aimed at curbing the power of Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google.
Spread across thousands of pages and gigabytes of data, Facebook papers show that a company is struggling to cope with the many issues that arise as a byproduct of its enormous and billions of users, spread over issues such as misinformation, addiction and user manipulation around the world. . Much of the information came in the form of detailed reports investigating issues raised by the company’s research department.
Meta said the research efforts aimed at improving the company’s products and services are aimed at resolving the issues they point out.
Understand Facebook Papers
A tech giant in trouble. The leak of internal documents by a former Facebook employee has provided a closer look at the workings of the secret social media company and renewed good rules for the company’s wider reach in the lives of the company’s users.
The document details that approximately one-third of teenage girls in a survey who already felt bad about their bodies said they felt bad about Instagram. “Comparisons on Instagram can change how young women see and describe themselves,” the document said.
Meta has disputed the features of the initial report on Instagram issues, claiming that the story lacks context, important information has been omitted and the data obtained by The Journal has been misinterpreted. The company argued that on 11 of the 12 welfare issues surveyed, teenage girls surveyed said they felt “good and not bad” because of Instagram.
Pratiti Raichowdhury, Facebook’s vice president and head of research, said in a September company blog post:
In a statement Thursday, the Meta representative strongly disputed the claims made by the state attorney general against Instagram.
Company spokeswoman Lisa Cranshaw said: “These allegations are false and indicate a deep misunderstanding of the facts. “While the challenges of protecting youth online affect the entire industry, we have led the industry in combating bullying and supporting people struggling with suicidal ideation, self-harm and eating disorders.”
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.
