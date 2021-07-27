Instagram Introduces Changes to Protect Teenagers on Its Platform

Facebook on Tuesday unveiled changes to Instagram’s advertising and privacy policies that it said would protect teens, after years of criticism that the photo-sharing site did not do enough to prevent underage users to be victims of sexual predators and intimidation.

The social network, which owns Instagram, has announced that it will change its advertising policy to reduce hyper-targeted ads aimed at teenagers. Advertisers on Instagram and Facebook, who previously used the interests and activity of people on other websites to target their ads, will now only be able to use age, gender, and location to serve ads to users. users under the age of 18.

New Instagram accounts created by under-16s will also be private by default, meaning posts on the account can only be viewed by approved followers, the company said. Facebook said its research indicated that 80% of young users would stay in the private setting by default.

Facebook also said it is also developing technology to prevent accounts with “potentially suspicious behavior” from seeing or interacting with people under the age of 18 on Instagram.