instagram reels time limit 60 seconds new feature – New update in Instagram reels, now you can create 60 seconds video

instagram reels time limit 60 seconds: There is a big news for the creators and viewers of Instagram reels. Actually, now Instagram reels will be made longer than 15 and 30 seconds. The company has announced this feature through its official Twitter account. Now you will be able to make videos of 60 seconds i.e. up to one minute.

Earlier, users could make their video in 15 seconds or 30 seconds. Let us tell you that Instagram Reels was introduced to compete with Tiktok. Like Tiktok, users could make short videos in it.

Instagram’s new safety features

Apart from this feature, the company has told in one of its block posts that the company has made three important changes in Instagram accounts under the age of 16. This change will automatically shift accounts of people under the age of 16 (under the age of 18 in some countries) to private accounts starting this week.

Private accounts are considered more secure in terms of security and only followers of users can see their story. You can also watch Instagram reels. Apart from this, the company has told in a separate blog post that the company has made three major changes in the account of Instagram users under the age of 16 years. Posts from private accounts will not be visible in the Explore and Hashtag sections, so that they will be protected from comments and likes that they do not know.

Apart from this, the company is working on a bonus feature, with the help of which creators will be able to earn money with the help of reels. This feature has been spotted by developer Alessandro Paluzzi. Along with this, a screenshot of it has also been shared. It has also been informed in the screenshots that whenever the creators upload new reels, they will also get Rs.





